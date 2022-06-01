UniFirst to Present at Baird Conference

U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) today announced that Steven S. Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shane F. O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on June 8, 2022 at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay at 111 East 48th Street in New York City. They will discuss UniFirst’s business highlights as well as information concerning recent business trends.

The audio presentation will be webcast live over the internet at: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/unf/1770412

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. UniFirst is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNF and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 600 Small Cap Index. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit www.unifirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation

 

978-658-8888

 

Contact:

Shane O’Connor

 

Executive Vice President & CFO


