U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,817.75
    -10.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,240.00
    -131.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,772.00
    -59.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.70
    -15.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.64
    -0.89 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    -19.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.80
    -0.89 (-3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.41
    +8.07 (+37.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    -0.0120 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.4000
    +0.1700 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,112.29
    -3,139.07 (-6.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.08
    -12.06 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,576.70
    -75.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Fortune Bay Commences Mobilization for Phase One Drilling at Goldfields Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (Frankfurt: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a drilling permit for its Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1). The Company has commenced mobilization for a Phase 1 drilling program.

Highlights of the Planned Phase 1 Drill Program:

  • Approximately 5,000 metres of core drilling is planned in 15 holes.

  • Drilling will be focused on expanding the mineral resources at the Box and Athona deposits through step-out drilling from high gold grades which remain open.

Dale Verran, CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "We are pleased to have commenced mobilization for our Phase 1 drilling program at Goldfields immediately following receipt of a drilling permit. Our technical team has undertaken an extensive review of the historical data and has developed targets and a drilling plan with the potential to expand the historical mineral resources at both Box and Athona. The last drilling campaign at Goldfields was completed in 2011 and we look forward to reviving exploration on the Project equipped with an improved geological understanding of the deposits."

Planned Phase 1 Drilling Program
As announced on October 13, 2020 the Company has identified drill targets at both the Box and Athona deposits (see Figures 2 and 3). A Phase 1 drilling program has been developed to commence testing these targets through step-out drilling from high gold grades which remain open. The primary objective of the drilling program is to expand the historical mineral resources beyond the extents of the historical mineral resource estimates and current drilling coverage. Recent completion of mineralization models for the deposits, based on structural studies, has facilitated planning of the location and orientation of the initial drill holes.

Box Deposit
At Box, step-out drilling is planned both along strike and down-dip of the higher-grade drill intercepts in both Zone A and B, with the objective of establishing continuity of high grades. Drill hole orientation, to the east at a shallow drilling angle, has been designed to optimize drilling efficiency by obtaining significant internal coverage of the Box Mine Granite and intersecting the interpreted mineralized vein-sets at high-angles.

Athona Deposit
At Athona South, planned drilling includes confirmatory drilling to verify the 1930's historical results, infill drilling to establish continuity with mineralization to the north, and step-out drilling to the south.

Summary of Drill Targets (announced October 13, 2020)

Box Deposit
The Box deposit remains open, specifically at depth where meaningful grades and thicknesses have been intersected both outside the boundary of the historical mineral resource estimate, and below the depth of the previous open pit defined in the historical 2011 Pre-Feasibility Study for Box.

  • Two priority higher-grade zones have been identified for drill targeting and resource expansion, Box Zone A and Box Zone B (Figure 2). Highlight gold results from historical drilling completed along these Zones outside of the boundaries of the 2011 mineral resource estimate include:

  • The higher-grade intersections are interpreted to potentially represent vein-sets within a plunging extension of the Box Mine Granite.

Athona Deposit

  • The Athona deposit remains open to the south, beyond the extents of the mineral resources and reserves that were defined in the historical 2011 pre-feasibility study.

  • The Athona Mine Granite that hosts the gold mineralization extends southwards to and beyond the historical Number 2 shaft, where limited drill holes confirm the presence of significant gold mineralization.

  • Athona South has been selected as a priority zone for resource expansion (Figure 3). Underground and surface drilling in this area was carried out in the period 1935 to 1939. Gold samples from these holes were collected on an approximate 1.5 m spacing, however in certain instances only composited results for longer intervals are available. Selected highlight historical gold results from Athona South include:

Data Verification and Qualified Person
The historical drill results contained within this news release have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these drilling results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. For historical drill holes 23 and 34 at the Athona deposit, only composited results are available in the historical dataset. These composited grades may reflect highly anomalous results in individual samples and should not be interpreted to imply that mineralization is continuous throughout the interval.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Goldfields
The 100% owned Goldfields Project is the Company's most advanced asset located in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 13 kilometres from Uranium City, for which a historical Pre-Feasibility Study ("2011 PFS") was completed in October 2011 in accordance with NI 43-101. The 2011 PFS envisaged open-pit mining of the Box and Athona gold deposits, located two kilometres apart, over 13 years with estimated gold recoveries of 91% and 89% respectively, processed at a shared mill facility with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day. Economic highlights from the 2011 PFS include an NPV (at a 5% discount rate) of CAD$144.3 million (pre-tax) and a 19.6% IRR (pre-tax) using a base case of CAD$1,250/oz of gold (exchange rate CAD$ = 0.96 USD$). Total capital costs were estimated at CAD$159.2 million including a 13.7% contingency. Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for the 2011 PFS (Box and Athona deposits) included; 1.02 million ounces of gold (22.3 million tonnes at 1.4 g/t Au) in proven and probable reserves, 1.03 million ounces of gold (20.9 million tonnes at 1.5 g/t Au) in measured and indicated resources (included in the proven and probable reserves), and 0.23 million ounces of gold (4.6 million tonnes at 1.5 g/t Au) in inferred resources. The Project is endowed with established infrastructure including existing roads, powerline, and nearby facilities and an airport at Uranium City. The Project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz Au produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns (~80,000 metres of drilling in ~675 drill holes) and various mining studies (including a 2007 Feasibility Study for the Box deposit for GLR Resources Inc. that was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Box open-pit mine and mill development is permitted having received Ministerial approval under the Environmental Assessment Act in May 2008. The 10,300 hectare Goldfields property presents numerous exploration opportunities, including the potential to expand the Box and Athona deposits and discover additional resources at several other gold prospects and ocurrences.

About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) is a gold-focused exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier gold exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates and Historical Results
A Pre-Feasibility Study (the "2011 PFS Technical Report"), with an effective date of October 6, 2011, was completed for the Goldfields Project by March Consulting Associates Inc. in cooperation with Wardrop (now Tetra Tech), Dan Mackie Associates (DMA) and EHA Engineering Ltd. The mineral resources and mineral reserves were classified according to the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves: Definitions and Guidelines, November 2005 ("CIM 2005") and incorporated, by reference, into National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The 2011 PFS Technical Report was issued to Brigus Gold Corp. ("Brigus"), and subsequently re-issued to successor company, Fortune Bay on March 13, 2014. The full 2011 PFS Technical Report is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Brigus's issuer profile. The reader is cautioned that a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the mineral resources and mineral reserves stated in the 2011 PFS Technical Report as current resources and reserves. Fortune Bay is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources or reserves. While this estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM 2005 in effect at the time, there is no guarantee that it would be consistent with current standards and it should not be regarded as such. Fortune Bay has not undertaken any independent verification of the data upon which the historical estimates are based. The historical estimate is considered relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.
Historical results, including drilling results, have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these drilling results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.

Figure 1: Goldfields Project infrastructure and location map. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
Figure 1: Goldfields Project infrastructure and location map. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
Figure 2: Box Deposit Drill Target Zones A and B. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
Figure 2: Box Deposit Drill Target Zones A and B. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
Figure 3: Athona South Drill Target. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
Figure 3: Athona South Drill Target. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.) (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)
Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.) (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/26/c8787.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • Global Bond Rout Puts Australia’s Central Bank on Front Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders keep probing the limits of central banks’ patience, and nowhere is that clearer than in Australia, where policy makers are struggling to defend their yield target.The Reserve Bank of Australia bought A$5 billion ($4 billion) of bonds Thursday, matching the record last March when it began quantitative easing. That eventually brought the targeted three-year yield down, but only after it hit a two-month high. A selloff that began in New Zealand also widened to Treasuries and Japanese debt, as the world’s sovereign bonds head for their worst month since April 2018.“The Australian bond market is in many ways caught in the crossfire of what’s happening in U.S. Treasuries,” said Chamath De Silva, a portfolio manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney and a former fixed-income trader at the central bank. “I don’t see it as the market deliberately testing the RBA so much as global central bank dovishness in general.”A $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the global economy out of its coronavirus recession is being tested by inflation bets that are threatening their ability to keep borrowing costs down. The intensifying bond rout is forcing a rising tally of money managers to scale back market exposures while Wall Street strategists pare back their bullish playbooks.Read: When Listening to the Central Bank Goes WrongAustralia’s 10-year yield closed at its highest since 2019, having surged more than 75 basis points this year. The benchmark Treasury yield has hit 1.4%, and is headed for the steepest monthly advance since the November 2016 bond rout set off by President Donald Trump’s election win.Yields in every major market have jumped.Policy makers are trying to push back against the rising tide of yields, from Fed speakers stressing they will look through short-term inflation spikes to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump and the Reserve Bank of India is deploying a range of tools in the face of a market revolt.That’s not enough to stop the growing challenge from bond traders, who are pushing the limits of central banks’ patience while debt auctions are starting to struggle. Investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments are retreating from government bonds.Read: Bond Backlash Spurs Tepid Demand at Five-Year Treasury SaleIn Australia, skepticism has grown that the RBA will maintain its guidance to keep borrowing costs steady into 2024. That’s been highlighted by the unraveling of a popular trade based on selling April 2024 bonds and buying November 2024 notes in anticipation that the central bank’s target will shift to the later maturity debt.Australia’s rapid economic recovery has emboldened traders, as the country suppresses Covid-19 and massive stimulus encourages households to spend and firms to hire. A further boost has come from the price of iron ore, Australia’s largest export, which crashed through $170 a ton and is closing in on a record.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA is pulling out the stops to counter a rise in bond yields, which have been swept up in a global updraft. In a surprisingly forceful move, it announced its largest purchase of Australian government bonds since it began the program in March.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Yet, there is wide disconnect with policy makers expectations.RBA Governor Philip Lowe does not anticipate any rapid recovery in inflation. He noted that before the pandemic, when unemployment had a 4 in front of it, it still failed to generate the sort of wage gains that would be needed to return CPI sustainably to the 2-3% target. Australia’s most recent annual inflation reading was just 0.9% and the jobless rate stands at 6.4%.The central bank is expected to keep policy settings unchanged when it meets on Tuesday.RBNZ MandateNew Zealand bonds kicked off the rout in Asia on Thursday after the government announced it will require the central bank to take account of house prices when it sets interest rates. The losses accelerated as the bid-to-cover ratio at an auction dropped to the lowest since 2012.Money markets are now pricing in a rate increase in New Zealand for mid-2022, suggesting it could be the first major central bank to hike.Yields on the 10-year benchmark surged 18 basis points -- the largest move since April -- to 1.87%. Japanese bonds were also sold, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to the highest since 2018, while the yield curve steepened.“As yields look set to still rise gradually, this isn’t an environment where investors want to buy even if levels are attractive enough,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Argo Blockchain Installs 4,500 Crypto Mining Machines From Celsius Network

    U.K.-listed Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) said it has installed 4,500 cryptocurrency mining machines from Celsius Network.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • GameStop Can Justify Its Valuation By Turning Into A '5,000-Store Introduction To Crypto,' Says Cramer

    CNBC host Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) could justify its share price by turning into a cryptocurrency play. What Happened: The “Mad Money” host made references to other companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), both of which are linked in some way or the other to cryptocurrency at the present. “If GameStop were to turn itself into a 5,000-store introduction to crypto, make it so that they sell $1 billion worth of stock ... and buy crypto with it, and then make it so it’s an international gaming place where you win bitcoin, I think you can justify the stock price,” theorized Cramer. “I have not been able to come up with anything else, but this works. And it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. We can make it crypto.” Cramer said if GameStop turns itself into a “crypto information place” and has worldwide games with no latency it would add to the credibility of GameStop investor and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. The former hedge fund manager also pointed to the upcoming resignation of GameStop CFO Jim Bell and said, “CFOs, they tend not to have bitcoin on their balance sheet. Perhaps Jim Bell, that’s what he didn’t want.” Cramer called Cohen a “big thinker” and said “I have a feeling that this is the way to get this stock higher. I can’t come up with another way.” Why It Matters: GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were buoyed in a short squeeze carried out by Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. A notable poster on the forum — “Deep F---ing Value” — who has been credited by forum members for pointing out the short squeeze opportunity told U.S. lawmakers that he likes GameStop stock. “As far as I can tell, the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity within the gaming industry,” said the poster whose real name is Keith Partick Gill. On Wednesday, Cramer called the over 103% rise in the shares of GameStop “a mockery,” and questioned, “Where is the government?” Alma Angotti, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney said that heightened interest from regulatory bodies could be expected. “I think both Congress and the SEC will be studying that balance between orderly markets and letting people invest what they want to invest for whatever reasons they want to invest even if it doesn’t make sense to us,” CNBC reported. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 18.6% higher at $108.73 on Thursday and fell 2.51% to $106 in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: BarclaysWhy AMC Shares Spiked 20% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • ECB’s Schnabel Warns Rise in Real Rates May Hurt Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real interest rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said.“We will ensure that there is no unwarranted tightening of financing conditions,” she told LETA in an interview published Thursday. “A too abrupt increase in real interest rates on the back of improving global growth prospects could jeopardize the economic recovery. Therefore, we are monitoring financial market developments closely.”Schnabel’s remarks come just days after ECB President Christine Lagarde said officials were “closely monitoring” nominal bond yields.After injecting trillions into global markets to combat the coronavirus crisis, central bank policy makers ins major economies are now looking to push back against yields that may be rising too fast for ther economies.The jump is driven in part by spillovers from a faster U.S. upturn and President Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus plans.The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.Schnabel said she’s seeing “encouraging signs” of recovery, with vaccinations improving and the global economy rebounding faster than the ECB anticipated.Although first-quarter gross domestic product is likely to be weaker than expected due to extended lockdowns, euro-area growth for this year as a whole should be in the “ballpark” of the ECB’s December forecast of 3.9%, she said.Corporate debt levels are likely to be higher as a result of the crisis and insolvencies could increase when state support measures are phased out. That could spill over into the financial sector, with a rise in non-performing loans.“Our analysis shows that euro-area banks should be able to cope with this as long as the support is not withdrawn too early and too abruptly, and as long as the overall conditions remain favorable, including the financing conditions provided by the ECB,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tax refunds flow into economy far behind last year's pace

    Nearly $47.4 billion in tax refunds have been issued so far this year, but that's a far cry from more than $117 billion for the same time last year.

  • How will a surge in bond yields affect your mortgage, car loans and 401(k)?

    Higher bond yields have arrived. Now investors have to consider what, if any, changes to make to their portfolios.

  • Bitcoin Outflows From Coinbase Suggest Institutions Are Buying the Dip

    Big money continues to chase bitcoin on dips, blockchain data shows.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Weekly Slide in a Year Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally this year has hit a speed bump, putting it on track for the worst weekly slide in almost a year amid wider losses in risk assets.The largest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 21% this week, the most since March. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 23% this week.The price earlier dipped to as low as $45,525, nearing a key Fibonacci level at around $45,000, before recovering some losses to about $46,375 as of 6:21 a.m. in London, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.The rough patch for Bitcoin comes amid wider chaos in global markets, as a surge in bond yields heralds growing expectations that growth and inflation are moving higher and forcing traders to reevaluate their positions across multiple asset classes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped in seven of the past eight sessions as stocks like Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. declined.“Risk-on assets are taking a hit at the moment -- we’re seeing stocks slide and crypto is following,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific for cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore. “The dollar is strengthening, which is a good indication to expect a slide in Bitcoin and crypto.”Bitcoin’s weakness in the face of market gyrations raises questions about its efficacy as a store of value and hedge against inflation, a key argument among proponents of its stunning fivefold rally over the past year. Detractors have maintained the digital asset’s surge is a speculative bubble and it’s destined for a repeat of the 2017 boom and bust.In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile Bitcoin is often touted as the new “digital gold,” the yellow metal is winning out at the moment with spot gold holding at $1,764 per ounce, down about 1.1% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.4% in the same period, on track for its strongest gain in a month.Heavy selling in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest such fund, as well as the expiry of Bitcoin options are also contributing to the volatility, Ayyar said. The trust has slumped 20% this week, with losses at one point racing past its underlying asset, as a once-massive price premium over Bitcoin has evaporated as investors cashed in on those gains, he said.Prominent figures across the financial world have also recently weighed in on Bitcoin.Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the prices “seem high” on the weekend, seen by some as an initial catalyst for the week’s selloff. Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood later said in a Bloomberg interview she was “very positive on Bitcoin” but didn’t disclose whether Ark had made a purchase.Earlier this week, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates said in a Bloomberg Television interview he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the token was an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(Updates pricing, additional analysis.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock Market Hits Rate Pain Threshold Goldman Sachs Warned About

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few days ago, equity bulls were saying that they weren’t too worried about rising bond yields. Rates were still low, they explained, and as long as the pace of increases was orderly, stocks would be fine.Thursday’s market turmoil may put an end to that argument.As 10-year Treasury yields added as much as 10 basis points, their total increase for February reached 40 points. That’s more than the 36-point threshold that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned could cause trouble for stocks.Bonds tumbled in early afternoon amid a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. Equities reacted with a net of 1,739 stocks on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest selling bout this year. Highly-valued shares such as Tesla Inc. led the retreat, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged as much as 3.7%.Equity bulls had been brushing aside the risk of higher yields, saying it’s a vote of confidence in the economic recovery that bodes well for corporate earnings. But the rout in fixed income may signal some market adjustments where stocks can’t be spared. In a note earlier this month, Goldman strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms.“This is analogous to a flash crash in Treasuries,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “We’re finally seeing yields react to what’s likely to be better economic activity.”“When it happens at a ferocious pace,” he added, “then you have a disarray in the markets” because everyone is “making the assumption that this never stops.”Read more: Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutFunds that rebalance on a monthly basis such as pensions may have contributed to the equity selloff while better-than-expected data on jobless claims added to investor angst over inflation and government stimulus, according to Larry Weiss, head of equity trading at Instinet LLC in New York.“It can create a bit of trepidation two ways: inflation, which the Fed chair has dismissed, but also support for the argument against a large, broad stimulus package,” Weiss said. “So it’s a general risk reduction, similar to what we saw at the end of January.”U.S. pension funds that rebalance on a monthly basis will need to sell about $16 billion of domestic stocks to return to prior asset allocation levels following the latest equity rally, according to estimates from Credit Suisse. The S&P 500 has advanced 5.6% this month versus a loss of 1.5% in the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?