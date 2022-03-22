Unifor congratulates federal NDP-Liberal agreement that includes commitment to introduce anti-scab legislation

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Liberal and NDP tentative confidence-and-supply agreement, including a commitment to introduce federal anti-scab legislation, is a good move for Canada's workers, says Unifor.

"Canada's workers need a federal government to move us all toward a fair and equitable recovery. Cooperation and a shared vision for the future is how we will get there. I congratulate the two parties for being able to find these common goals and commit to working together," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne. "With this agreement on paper, the federal government can act quickly to support workers and to strengthen our economy and the services that Canadians depend upon."

Immediately following the September 2022 election, the union called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to work together to benefit workers.

Unifor members have tirelessly campaigned for the introduction of anti-scab legislation that prohibits employers from using replacement workers for the duration of any legal strike or lockout. The agreement commits to the introduction of this legislation before the end of 2023.

"This deal has the possibility to deliver on significant policies that workers across the country will benefit from," said Quebec Director Renaud Gagné. "Now, the job for workers is the same as ever; hold politicians to the commitments made, and ensure that all workers benefit from federal stability through these uncertain times."

Throughout the federal election, the union engaged with members on seven key priorities:

Income security and affordability

Good, union jobs

Reconciliation and racial justice

Fair trade and international solidarity

Climate change and job protection

Economic recovery

Care work

The union once again called for cooperation and a reliable, stable government in iPolitics Magazine in December 2021, to deliver on the shared goals that were set out in the 2021 federal election.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

