Unifor National President Jerry Dias retires

TORONTO, March 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Jerry Dias has announced his retirement from his role as Unifor National President.

Dias has been on medical leave from his position since February 6, 2022. On March 11, he notified Unifor's National Executive Board of his immediate retirement, stating that he continues to deal with ongoing health issues.

"After eight and a half years I can proudly say we have built an incredible organization and made Unifor the influential and successful union it is today. I have all the confidence the leadership, staff and locals will continue to build Unifor into a bold and progressive force for working people from coast to coast to coast," said Dias, who was expected to retire at the upcoming constitutional convention in August in Toronto.

Dias is not available for interviews.

"On behalf of our members and our leadership team, we wish Jerry well and thank him for his numerous and impactful contributions to working people over many years, from his days representing aerospace workers on the shop floor to National President of Canada's largest private sector union," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne.

The National Executive Board will meet in the coming days to determine next steps and discuss the Constitutional requirements around the vacancy.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

