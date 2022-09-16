U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.43
    -28.81 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.36
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.70
    +5.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.29 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9540
    -0.5030 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,650.32
    -177.61 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.16
    -6.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Unifor school bus drivers reach tentative agreement with First Student

·1 min read

OWEN SOUND, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - School bus drivers represented by Unifor Local 4268 have reached a tentative agreement with First Student Owen Sound, Kincardine/Port Elgin.

Parked school buses with Unifor flags in front (CNW Group/Unifor)
Parked school buses with Unifor flags in front (CNW Group/Unifor)

"As the leading union for Ontario's school bus sector, it's important that Unifor continues to raise the bar for these critically important workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These negotiations were protracted and I thank the bargaining committee for their dedication in securing a tentative agreement for our members."

The new tentative agreement covers 155 drivers, two mechanic apprentices and one bus monitor in the Kincardine/Port Elgin area.

The school bus drivers service the Bluewater and Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board, as well as an employee shuttle service for Bruce Power.

"The professional drivers and supporting workers who keep our school buses on the road bear tremendous responsibility. They deserve a living wage, and appropriate tools, support and respect to continue performing the jobs they take such pride in," said Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c3752.html

