Unifor school bus drivers reach tentative agreement with First Student

OWEN SOUND, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - School bus drivers represented by Unifor Local 4268 have reached a tentative agreement with First Student Owen Sound, Kincardine/Port Elgin.

"As the leading union for Ontario's school bus sector, it's important that Unifor continues to raise the bar for these critically important workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These negotiations were protracted and I thank the bargaining committee for their dedication in securing a tentative agreement for our members."

The new tentative agreement covers 155 drivers, two mechanic apprentices and one bus monitor in the Kincardine/Port Elgin area.

The school bus drivers service the Bluewater and Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board, as well as an employee shuttle service for Bruce Power.

"The professional drivers and supporting workers who keep our school buses on the road bear tremendous responsibility. They deserve a living wage, and appropriate tools, support and respect to continue performing the jobs they take such pride in," said Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268.

