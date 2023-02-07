U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

Unifor supports striking MUNFA workers

·1 min read

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling on the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador and the President and Vice-Chancellor of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador (MUN) to act to resolve the issues of striking Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA) members.

Unifor supports striking MUNFA workers (CNW Group/Unifor)
Unifor supports striking MUNFA workers (CNW Group/Unifor)

"MUNFA members concerns have been ignored for too long, including the growth of precarious employment and erosion of stable jobs at the university," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Our union stands in solidarity with striking faculty workers who deserve to have their demands taken seriously at the bargaining table, including a simple yet vital change to the governance of MUN."

In a letter addressed to Premier Furey and Memorial University President and Vice-Chancellor Vianne Timmons, Payne and Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray highlighted the increasingly corporatized nature of the university environment, primarily through the over-use of contract faculty.

"What message is MUN sending to students when its administration relies on people who work four or eight-month contracts?" said Murray. "It's time the MUN Act was amended to make room for faculty voices, to improve their job security and offer fair compensation."

Unifor has sent messages of support to MUNFA members and supports their calls for transparency, inclusion, and fair wages.

Read the letter here.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c9290.html

