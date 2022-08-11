U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,224.89
    +14.65 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,458.38
    +148.87 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,848.39
    -6.42 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.03
    +13.78 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.38
    +2.45 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    -0.41 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.0540 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6670
    -0.2060 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,338.21
    +289.66 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.79
    +0.05 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Unifor unveils 29 recommendations to boost Canada's auto sector

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor members endorsed a new auto policy at the union's Constitutional Convention that sets out a comprehensive vision to transform Canada into a global leader in electric vehicle production.

Unifor leadership posing onstage at convention with members from GM Ingersoll. (CNW Group/Unifor)
Unifor leadership posing onstage at convention with members from GM Ingersoll. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We have all the ingredients necessary to transition to electric vehicle manufacturing and grow our economy, while creating good union jobs and reducing Canada's carbon footprint all at the same time," said Lana Payne, at her first news conference as Unifor National President after yesterday's election.

The comprehensive policy document, entitled "Navigating the road ahead – rebuilding Canada's powerhouse auto sector" is available on Unifor's new website www.uniforautohub.ca. The document is the product of months of work by production and skilled trades members in auto assembly and auto parts manufacturing.

"Adopting these recommendations is the best path forward for all levels of government to create the conditions for a strong, resilient and forward-looking auto industry that supports autoworkers," said Payne.

Unifor's 29 recommendations are aimed at growing the domestic auto and auto parts industries, managing the transition to a net zero carbon economy, enhancing skills capacity, creating high quality, unionized jobs and advancing equity and inclusion throughout auto workplaces and related communities.

"With more than $10 billion invested in the sector, we have the opportunity to build on this incredible momentum. Governments, industry and workers have to continue to work together and implement this ambitious and comprehensive plan," said John D'Agnolo, President of Unifor Local 200 and Chair of the Unifor Auto Council, representing members who work at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Unifor has made the policy available to governments, industry analysists, stakeholders, automakers and journalists in advance of a national lobby week scheduled for this fall.

"This moment is an exciting and hopeful one for all auto parts workers, but also filled with challenges. We have to make sure that this shift puts workers at the forefront, to protect jobs, new skills and investments in new component parts," said Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195 and President of Unifor's Independent Parts Supplier Council.

A broadcast quality video of the news conference is available for download upon request, along with unrestricted access to a new video featuring Unifor members, which premiered this morning at Unifor's fourth Constitutional Convention in Toronto.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including more than 40,000 members working in auto assembly plants, parts factories and dealerships. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/11/c1273.html

Recommended Stories

  • Surprise: Tesla Has a New Vehicle for the Holidays

    EV leader Tesla had indicated in January that it would not introduce a new vehicle on the market in 2022.

  • Boeing restarts Dreamliner deliveries

    The Boeing Co. has wasted no time in restarting deliveries of its wide-body 787 Dreamliner.  The company handed over the first new Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday, with the delivery going to American Airlines.

  • Starbucks Has Good News for Tesla, Rivian, Lucid (No, Really)

    Coffee-bar giant Starbucks has something that Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, Volvo, and other electric vehicle makers really want and need.

  • Ford’s chief takes dig at Musk while unveiling his solar energy investments

    ‘Take that Elon Musk’

  • Why Tesla Fans May Not Like the New Climate Bill

    There are a lot of upsides to owning an electric vehicle. For one, owners don't have to worry about the constantly fluctuating price of gas. That was in stark display earlier in 2022 as the price of a gallon of gas averaged well over $6 in some states, and consumers wrestled with a 9.

  • Auto makers warn most electric vehicles won’t qualify for federal tax credit

    To qualify for the credit, an electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent.

  • Ford’s New F-150 Lightning Truck to Get Price Hike

    The car company’s new all-electric truck is getting a price increase fewer than four months after it started shipping to dealerships for the first time.

  • Boat maker Brunswick charts course for autonomous electric future

    Brunswick has been around since the 1840s, making everything from billiards and bowling goods, to in recent years being one of the biggest names in marine equipment and boatmaking. The company behind marine brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray boats, and Mercury marine engines is also embracing the future of boating with its ACES strategy - standing for Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access. At roadshow, or marine-show if you will in lower Manhattan this week, Brunswick showcased some of this technology, as well as some of its newer boats.

  • Elon Musk Loves it When Tesla Competitors do This

    Elon Musk is anything but predictable. The CEO of Tesla , SpaceX, the Boring Company and other ventures is constantly offering surprising commentary and reactions, especially on Twitter , which he's acquiring for $44 billion unless he can manage to wriggle out of the deal. Musk covered a lot of ground at Tesla's recent annual meeting.

  • FedEx Office to pilot Ford E-Transit vans amid big EV push

    FedEx Office is working with Ford Pro to pilot 10 Ford E-Transit vans across its FedEx SameDay City Network, which offers local, door-to-door delivery.

  • Bo’s e-scooter is beyond state of the art

    Bo's e-scooter of the future looks and drives better than anything currently on the market. Can it conquer the world when it launches in 2023?

  • United Airlines Puts Down Deposit on Flying Taxis

    United Airlines Holdings has paid a $10 million deposit for 100 electric flying taxis, a sign that the airline is growing more confident in the nascent technology. United and a regional airline it partners with last year invested in Archer Aviation and struck a preliminary agreement to buy up to 200 of the flying taxis that the San Francisco Bay Area-based company is developing. Other airlines and leasing companies have announced their own investments in flying-taxi startups and preliminary orders.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Booming China EV Giant Takes Aim At Tesla

    Tesla stock has rebounded on earnings. China's BYD is expanding overseas as it begins sales of the Seal, a Model 3 rival.

  • Yes, you can buy a car with crypto—here’s how

    You probably made your last car purchase with boring old dollars, but maybe the next one will be with a digital currency.

  • Bowlus Unveils the World’s First All-Electric Luxury Travel Trailer

    The RV’s solar system offers the ability to live off-grid indefinitely.

  • This Transformers-Like eVTOL Concept Is One Step Closer to Hitting the Skies

    Horizon Aircraft has built a half-sized prototype of its Cavorite X5 concept.

  • Motorcyclist and SUV driver argued at a stop light. Then came ‘rage,’ Florida cops say

    Florida’s Citrus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Monday in a “violent” road rage.

  • Man and Child Removed From Frontier Flight After Confrontation With Flight Attendant

    A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, August 7, according to news reports.In a post on his Instagram page, Chrisean Rose said that the flight staff removed his daughter and him from the flight because she wanted to sit on his lap. “My daughter sat in my lap crying while the flight attendant insisted that she sit in her own seat or they will turn around and remove us,” the post said.This footage uploaded to Instagram shows Rose speaking with a flight attendant, who warns that he will be arrested if he does not disembark. Rose’s daughter can be heard in the background.According to local news reports, Frontier Airlines said, “it is an FAA requirement that all passengers over the age of 24 months must be buckled into their own seat for takeoff and landing. The parent refused to comply and therefore was asked to exit the aircraft with the child.” The girl is 25 months old, according to reports.Rose had to buy tickets from Delta to return to Atlanta, reports said. He told Storyful that Frontier Airlines reached out to him about a refund. Credit: Chrisean Rose via Storyful

  • Boeing delivers first 787 in a year

    Boeing delivered a 787 Dreamliner to American Airlines on Wednesday, the first of that aircraft to be sent to a customer in over a year due to defects discovered in the plane.

  • First commercial flights for hybrid electric aircraft ‘Airlander’ slated for 2026

    Hybrid Air Vehicles’ hybrid electric airship ‘Airlander’ is expected to take its first commercial flight in 2026. CEO Tom Grundy anticipates a shift to full electric in later models by 2030.