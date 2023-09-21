Unifor's Payne talks about the deal the union won and how close it came to striking Ford

Canadian autoworkers at Ford Motor Co. are getting a new contract that will be life-changing, Unifor National President Lana Payne told the Detroit Free Press on Thursday.

While she did not go into details, Payne indicated wins in areas such as pensions, wages and job security to name a few.

Unifor, the union that represents Canada's autoworkers, won a tentative agreement with Ford late Tuesday night. The union will present the details of the deal early Saturday to the 5,600 members who work at Ford who will then vote electronically on ratification. The results come on Sunday and, if it's ratified, Payne will declare a second target company —.General Motors or Stellantis — by Sunday or Monday and start negotiations with one of them using the Ford contract as a template for the pattern bargaining.

Unifor National President Lana Payne walks with members of the bargaining team on the opening day of Unifor’s bargaining with the Detroit Three on Aug. 10, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

For now, Payne is watching the UAW closely. She is rooting for them to win the same kinds of gains she did for Canada's autoworkers, without having to declare a broader and prolonged strike. The UAW is currently striking three plants, one at each automaker.

"I am truly admiring the fight the UAW is in at the moment, they are inspiring workers everywhere," Payne said.

But UAW President Shawn Fain will do a Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Friday to announce whether substantial progress has been made with any of the Detroit Three or whether more plants will be targets for a strike. Payne, who has kept in regular contact with Fain to date, will be watching closely because a broadened strike will impact Canada.

Unifor National President Lana Payne at Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant on Jan. 17, 2023.

"There is no doubt that a broader dispute will have and could have an impact on some of our Canadian facilities on some of our auto parts workplaces because of how integrated the Canadian and U.S. auto sectors are," Payne said.

But she said the unions are having a "moment" now in their fight for workers' rights and they must seize it. Payne spoke at length with the Free Press on Thursday and here are her thoughts on various topics, edited for space.

Question: Can you share any details of the tentative agreement you got with Ford?

Answer: Our members are going to see it first. That’s the way we do things and we’re not going to stray from that.

Q: How would you characterize the agreement?

A: This is a very comprehensive package and we want to make sure our members are getting all of it and not bits and pieces of it reported in the media. We’re bringing in our key folks from a lot of our locals who will be handling it tomorrow.

Q: In what areas did you make gains?

A: What we have to present to our members is quite comprehensive. I would say we’ve made significant progress on all of the core areas we brought to the bargaining table: pension, wages, (electric vehicle) transition and investments and many other improvements to benefits and to health care benefits. It is significant in terms of the progress that has been made.

You use collective bargaining wherever you can to change people’s lives and lift workers up and this agreement does that. There are significant improvements in it.

Q: Why is this tentative contract so significant?

A: We recognize the moment we were in. There is no doubt about it that there is a moment happening right now and we have seen it across many bargaining tables where workers are willing to fight and employers know this. We are living in an economic climate that is particularly tough for working people whether in Canada, we’ve described it as having an affordability crisis because of everything from the cost of living to inflation to interest rates are driving a lot of what is happening and that is spilling over at the bargaining table.

When you layer that on top of what has been — for many corporations not just automakers — a period of historic profits for them, this is the case across many sectors of the economy. This is known by our members and by workers that there is this imbalance that has been created.

Q: So this was an opportune time to get big economic gains?

A: Because you’re seeing the cost of living go up the way it has, it is driving these important economic discussions at the bargaining table. So we have to be able to take advantage of moments like this to build collective agreements for the members we have today and for the next generation of workers. We don’t always get a window like this in collective bargaining. So when you get one you, have to try and seize it.

Q: Describe the intensity of the bargaining

A: You’re talking dozens and dozens of people involved in this bargaining from the union’s perspective and everybody knew what they had to do and they knew that the expectations from our members were high. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with that and they felt the weight of that responsibility.

Q: How close did it come to striking Ford?

A: All of that added up to what was really, in my estimation, an extraordinary round of collective bargaining coming down to the wire and we really pushed Ford Motor Co. hard. We had a significant strike mandate from our membership across all of the Detroit Three. It was very clear they were going to have to deliver something significant or there would have been a strike.

We had a substantial offer just minutes before midnight. We knew it wasn’t where we needed it to be, but we made the decision to give it another 24 hours to see if we could get the contract that we knew was necessary to bring it back to our members so that it was meeting the core priorities that they put forward. We managed to get there.

Q: You faced some of the same issues the UAW faces. What were your challenges to getting a deal and how did you overcome them?

A: We’re cheering (the UAW) on hard here in Canada. We want them to be able to get a fair collective agreement for their membership. I know they’re working very hard to do that. I’ve had many conversations with President Fain. We had similar, but different priorities.

We focused in on pensions, because our members had not seen pension increase since 2007 and in some cases 2005 depending on the pension plan you were in. This was identified by our membership as a key priority. Wages are important for everybody right now, not just autoworkers, this is a priority for every Unifor table at the moment, so there was that.

We spent a lot of time on the EV transition, it was very important to us. We have the Ford Oakville plant that is about to go into a retool and there was a lot we had to figure out around that. We wanted to make sure that we were negotiating strong income security measures for our members while the retool was happening. There were all kinds of things we had to figure out around ownership of work. So there were many layers to this bargaining that made it different than the norm.

Q: The UAW seeks a 40% increase in hourly wages over the life of the contract. Were you able to get a double-digit percentage raise?

A: I will not be sharing that, these are details our members are going to get first. But I am very pleased where it ended up.

Q: Members are probably dying to know.

A: Oh yes, they are dying to know. Our staff right now is getting all the brochures and the charts together. There is a lot of work that goes into making sure our members understand all of the agreement and all of the improvements.

Q: How did your bargaining differ from what the UAW is doing?

A: They see an opportunity here to really make up for some lost grounds. We saw that, too. The difference is we did a pattern setting process just targeting one company. For us, we did that for a number of reasons; we saw progress being made with Ford Motor Co. during the first week because we were bargaining with all three.

We also had this whole idea of the EV transition and making sure that we were able to put protection for our members around that period and that was a key focus in this bargaining with Ford. They happened to have one of the facilities that was going through this transition. We knew this had to get done and we had to get it right.

Q: If it's ratified, do you go next to GM or Stellantis?

A: We haven’t announced the next target. That is under consideration at the moment. We’ll start bargaining right away, so our intention will be to announce the target very quickly after ratification and we will be in bargaining next week.

Q: Will you keep in touch with the UAW?

A: I have been chatting regularly with President Fain throughout the process. We understand the importance in what they are trying to achieve for their membership. It’s a real moment in time for them to be able to make gains for U.S. autoworkers and I am wishing them the very best to get that done because it’s really important that we make sure auto jobs south of the border and north of the border are good family-supporting jobs that support our community and that’s really both our goals here.

Q: How would a long strike in the U.S. impact Canada's auto industry?

A: They have to take the action that is required to get a good collective agreement. We were prepared to take action that would have had an impact on UAW workplaces. That is what would have occurred had we shutdown Ford Motor Co. in Canada. We supply engines to a number of UAW workplaces. These are the things sometimes that working people have to do to make progress for themselves and their families.

So we certainly understand that if the UAW gets to this point where they have to have an extended strike ... we have engines built in the U.S. that go into the minivans here for example; the same way we build engines for you folks south of the border. So it can impact. Currently, the impact is not great.

We're seeing some of it on our auto parts side, but we’ll wait and assess it (Friday) once an announcement will be made as to what impact will occur here. We have provisions in our collective agreement around protection for our members during (a) layoff and that sort of thing.

I hope they are able to get a fair contract as quickly as possible; I know this is what would be best for them.

