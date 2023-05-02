UNIFYWORK HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Skills-based matching technology awarded for streamlining the hiring process for employers and job seekers

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork, the workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Human Capital Management or Total Management Solution category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The Human Capital or Talent Management Solution recognizes the best solutions that automate any aspect of human resources management and talent acquisition, including HRIS, benefits administration, recruiting, payroll, and performance appraisal. Through its skill-based technology approach, UnifyWork enables employers to hire from an untapped talent pool that won't find them on job boards, and helps job seekers find roles they may not have considered before. UnifyWork strives to simplify the hiring process and cut down on tedious legwork faced by employers and prospective employees alike.

"It's an honor to receive this award, as it signals that the industry is moving in the right direction. At UnifyWork, we want to turn the job seeking and recruiting process on its head, to make the whole experience better for both parties and make talent shortages a thing of the past," said UnifyWork Founder and CEO Stephen McHale. "It is a privilege to be recognized amongst so many esteemed business leaders. Congratulations to my fellow nominees for their accomplishments and dedication to pushing the envelope in each of their respective categories. Together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and inclusive workplace for all."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About UnifyWork

UnifyWork is the first workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks through its patented skills-based technology. The platform enables equitable hiring practices, and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of UnifyLabs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

