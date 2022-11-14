U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

UnifyWork Launches Technology Platform to Power Cleveland's Talent Network

·3 min read

The patented workforce intelligence platform invented in Cleveland connects employers, job seekers and educators to effectively develop and employ its vast talent.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork announced today the launch of its workforce intelligence platform, the first of its kind in the market. Its patented skills-based technology powers local talent networks by coupling the market demand for skills development with equitable hiring to remove the barriers associated with the traditional labor market.

UnifyWork logo
UnifyWork logo

A Harvard-Accenture study in 2021 found that there are more than 27 million hidden workers who could work or find better work, but are not considered by the current methods of talent acquisition and development in the U.S.  These hidden workers already have, or could acquire the skills needed to succeed. However, there is a siloed system of skills-based education and training in the U.S. that is misaligned, and UnifyWork is fixing it.

UnifyWork's platform replaces the time-consuming resume and application process with a brief assessment that identifies job seeker skills and interests. The platform's skills-based matching algorithm then presents select in-demand jobs – including detailed job descriptions and pay ranges – that align with the candidate's unique abilities and preferences.

By leveraging UnifyWork to fill job openings, employers gain access to an untapped talent pool of prequalified candidates that will not find them on traditional job boards. The platform also masks candidate identities until a match between the employer and job seeker is made - minimizing bias in the hiring process.

Beyond connecting employers and candidates for the careers of today, UnifyWork is helping ensure the long-term viability of full employment in the region. With UnifyWork, educators, workforce and economic development organizations can get real-time insights on job supply and demand, and assess opportunities to upskill or re-skill talent to meet current and emergent needs, addressing the historic labor shortage head on.

"Across the state, Ohio is creating jobs faster than employers can find people to fill them, and we welcome solutions like UnifyWork that have the ability to match Ohioans with meaningful careers, while supporting local business owners and entrepreneurs," said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "It is critical for companies and institutions from both the public and private sector to collaborate on promoting transparent and impactful hiring practices, and this platform will work to generate a more robust and accessible labor market for all of Cleveland."

UnifyWork is the fourth breakthrough technology company founded in Cleveland by local tech entrepreneur, Stephen McHale. With his deep experience in big data, machine learning, and leveraging supply chain workflow models, he and his team are determined to transform hiring for good.

"I love Cleveland and wanted to create a technology that would benefit everyone," said McHale. "That might seem overly ambitious, but I want to support individual and collective thriving in our area. Nothing touches everyone quite the way that work does, whether you are a job seeker, an employer, educator or a professional in workforce or economic development - you care about people being in the right work for their lives."

In celebration of its launch, UnifyWork is welcoming its most active users, employers and partners to attend their exclusive launch event on December 7th at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Attendees will hear from community leaders, and walk away with two tickets to an upcoming Cavaliers game, with a chance to win courtside seats.

The UnifyWork app is available to job seekers for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play. Employers are able to join and hire for free through the end of the year at www.unifywork.com.

About UnifyWork

UnifyWork is the first workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks through its patented skills-based technology. The platform enables more equitable hiring practices, and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of Unify Labs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com.

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifywork-launches-technology-platform-to-power-clevelands-talent-network-301676970.html

SOURCE UnifyWork

