UniGlobal Invest Now Enables Deposits in Selected Cryptos

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the many changes brought on by the crypto revolutions, the expansion of possibilities in the online trading sector is especially worth noting. People today are free to trade on CFDs (contracts for differences) of hundreds of different crypto coins. However, recently, leading global brokerage brand UniGlobal Invest has taken this freedom one step further, by announcing that its clients are now able to deposit and withdraw in cryptocurrencies as well.

"There are a lot of benefits to working with crypto in 2022," remarked Veronica Grand, UniGlobal Invest spokesperson. "It can certainly make the process of online trading a whole lot speedier - and speed is something that is key to flourishing in this volatile environment. Sadly, many of our competitors refuse to accept it, and stubbornly adhere to conservative methods of deposits and withdrawals. We're here to tell traders that there is a different and better way to do things."

The digital revolution at its finest

Today, there are over 10,000 active cryptocurrencies, bought and sold daily by investors around the world. However, not all of them are viable solutions for payment online, due to their instability. That is why UniGlobal Invest makes sure to choose only reliable digital tokens to offer its clients. Other than that, every time one chooses to withdraw or deposit funds in their UniGlobal Invest account, they can rest assured thanks to the superior technology protecting funds from being breached.

"This whole process wasn't done overnight,'' added Grand. "It took us months of planning, in order to make sure that our crypto payment infrastructure is as secure and sturdy as possible. We invite our clients, as well as anyone interested in what we have to offer, to give us a try."

About UniGlobal Invest

With a wide and diverse asset offer, UniGlobal Invest today is one of the leading names in the brokerage industry . Traders who choose to work with this brand benefit from enhanced features, such as a plethora of economic and financial charts, fast order execution, advanced trading tools, access to the popular MetaTrader 4 platform, and more. Support services are granted to all customers via email and a call-back function. Since there are no account options, all traders get access to the same benefits, regardless of their account size. Find out more at www.uniglobal-invest.com.

