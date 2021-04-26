U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,187.62
    +7.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,981.57
    -61.93 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,138.78
    +121.98 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.01
    +26.15 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.97
    -0.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2089
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3898
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0970
    +0.2320 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,412.27
    +4,377.97 (+8.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.50
    +21.69 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.63 (+0.36%)
     

Unigold Inc. Delivers Positive PEA for Candelones Oxide Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Unigold Inc.
·18 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights

  • PEA assumes 5,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) run-of-mine heap leach operation

  • Average annual payable gold production of 31,000 oz

  • 50% Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”), 35% After-Tax IRR

  • US$50 Million Pre-Tax Net Present Value (“NPV”), US$34 Million After-Tax NPV

  • After-Tax Payback Period 1.8 years from start of production

  • Average annual after-tax free cash flow of US$23 Million

  • Initial capital expenditure (“Capex”) of US$36 Million (includes US$5 Million for EPCM and indirect costs in addition to US$5 Million as contingency)

  • AISC of US$744/oz Au

  • Average gold recovery of 75%; total cash operating cost of US$13/tonne

  • Creation of approximately 100 direct jobs and 50 indirect jobs during operation

  • Direct taxes payable to Government of $24 million over life of mine

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX: UGDIF; FSE:UGB1) is pleased to provide the results from the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100% owned Candelones Oxide Project in the Dominican Republic.

Joseph Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: “The Candelones Oxide project has been designed as a small footprint, environmentally friendly operation that will establish the Company in the local area of the Dominican Republic. The economics are compelling enough that this is being considered as a stand-alone operation providing near term cash flow as the Company continues to expand and evaluate the larger sulphide resource which the Company believes offers a longer-term development opportunity. The Company will move to rapidly develop both projects over the next few years as it concurrently moves the oxide project through required community consultation, environmental studies, detailed engineering and permitting while completing metallurgy, preliminary design and market studies for the sulphide project. Recent exploration drilling at the Candelones Extension identified additional potential for oxide resource expansion to the east of the known deposit while continuing to expand the available sulphide resource.

The resource mined in this PEA includes inferred mineral resources which contribute approximately 27% to the life of mine production schedule. The Company intends to complete the additional drilling recommended by our lead consultant, Micon, to rapidly upgrade this inferred resource to measured and indicated status, allowing it to be included in the planned Feasibility Study. The Company intends to transition directly into a Feasibility Study on the oxide project as soon as possible. Additional oxide material has been collected and is being shipped to Canada for large diameter, run of mine column tests to confirm the recovery assumptions used in the PEA. We are targeting the end of 2021 to have all materials and studies assembled to allow the Government to proceed with permitting of this project.”

This independent study was prepared by Micon International Limited under the supervision of Mr. Richard Gowans, B.Sc. P.Eng., President and Principal Metallurgist, Micon International Limited (“Micon”) and included contributions from the geological and engineering teams at Micon and Halyard Inc. (Toronto). These firms provided the mineral resource estimates, design parameters and operating and capital cost estimates for mine operations, process facilities, major equipment selection, infrastructure, and project economic analysis. A full technical report will be filed on www.sedar.com, and will be available on the Company’s website, within 45 days.

The pertinent input parameters and results of the Candelones Oxide PEA Study (Base Case) are presented in Table 1 to Table 4. Table 5 presents the NPV and IRR sensitivity to variability in gold price, capital cost, and operating cost. Mineral resources for the Candelones project are shown in Table 6.

Resource Estimate

The PEA is based on the measured, indicated and inferred oxide mineral resource estimated by Mr. W. Lewis, P.Geo. and Mr. A. San Martin, MAusIMM (CP) of Micon International Limited with an effective date of August 17, 2020 and is included with a NI43-101F1 Technical Report titled “UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE CANDELONES PROJECT NEITA CONCESSION DOMINICAN REPUBLIC” which is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website. Micon is independent of Unigold and Messrs. Lewis and San Martin meet the requirements of a “Qualified Person” as established by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May, 2014).

Cautionary Statement: The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of inferred mineral resources. Inferred mineral resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed for by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee that inferred mineral resources can be converted to indicated or measured mineral resources, and as such, there is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.

Table 1: PEA Summary (reported in US$)

Total mineralized material mined (000 t)

5,275

Total waste (000 t)

963

Average grade (Au g/t)

0.75

Total gold contained (oz)

126,995

Total gold produced (oz)

95,587

Average Gold recovery (%)

75%

Average annual gold produced (oz)

31,040

Total initial Capex (US$M)

$36.5

Sustaining capital (US$M)

$0.4

Unit Operating Cost (per tonne)

Mining (US$/t)

$3.22

Processing (US$/t)

$5.97

General & administration (US$/t)

$1.93

Refining, delivery, royalty (US$/t)

$1.64

Total operating cost per tonne processed (US$/t)

$12.76


Table 2: Capital Cost Summary (US$ million)

Capital Costs (US$M)

Pre-Production

Sustaining

Total

Mining

1.84

0.43

2.27

ADR Processing Plant

11.84

11.84

Infrastructure

12.86

12.86

EPCM, Indirects, Owners Costs

5.18

5.18

Subtotal

31.72

0.43

32.15

Contingency

4.76

4.76

Total Capital Costs

36.48

0.43

36.90

Closure and Rehabilitation

3.40

Notes: Totals may differ due to rounding.


Table 3: Summary Economics at US$1,650 gold per oz (US$ million)

LOM Net Smelter Return Revenue (US$M)

$150

Total LOM Pre-Tax Cash Flow (US$M)

$90

Average Annual Pre-Tax Cash Flow (US$M)

$29

LOM Income Taxes (US$M)

$17

Total LOM After-Tax Free Cash Flow after Capital Expenditures (US$M)

$34

Average Annual After-Tax Free Cash Flow from Operations (US$M)

$23

Discount Rate (%)

5%

Pre-Tax 5% NPV (US$M)

$41

Pre-Tax IRR

50.3%

After-Tax 5% NPV (US$M)

$26

After-Tax IRR

34.9%

After-Tax Payback after start of production (Months)

22


Table 4: All-In Sustaining Cost (US$million)

Mining Cost (US$M)

$17.0

Processing Cost (US$M)

$31.5

General & Administrative (US$M)

$10.2

Refining & Smelting (US$M)

$0.8

Royalties (US$M)

$7.9

Adjusted Operating Costs

$67.3

Sustaining (US$M)

$0.4

Closure cost (US$M)

$3.4

Total (US$M)

$71.2

All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/oz)

$744

All-in Sustaining Costs are presented as defined by the World Gold Council less Corporate G&A


Table 5: NPV & IRR Sensitivities (Base Case1 in bold): 5% Discount Rate

75%

80%

85%

90%

95%

100%

105%

110%

115%

120%

125%

Gold Price

NPV (US$M)

-$

0.1

$

5.2

$

10.5

$

15.7

$

21.0

$

26.3

$

31.6

$

36.9

$

42.2

$

47.4

$

52.7

IRR

4.9

%

11.2

%

17.4

%

23.4

%

29.2

%

34.9

%

40.5

%

46.0

%

51.4

%

56.8

%

62.0

%

Operating Cost

NPV (US$M)

$

36.0

$

34.1

$

32.1

$

30.2

$

28.3

$

26.3

$

24.4

$

22.4

$

20.5

$

18.5

$

16.6

IRR

45.3

%

43.3

%

41.2

%

39.1

%

37.0

%

34.9

%

32.8

%

30.7

%

28.5

%

26.4

%

24.2

%

Capital Cost

NPV (US$M)

$

35.5

$

33.7

$

31.8

$

30.0

$

28.2

$

26.3

$

24.5

$

22.6

$

20.8

$

18.9

$

17.1

IRR

55.0

%

50.2

%

45.9

%

41.9

%

38.3

%

34.9

%

31.8

%

29.0

%

26.3

%

23.8

%

21.4

%

1 – Base Case: US$1,650 gold per oz; CAPEX US$36.90 Million; Operating Cost US$12.76/ tonne processed


Mining

The mineral resources used in the mine plan for this PEA outcrop on surface and are contained within a pit with a maximum depth of approximately 30 metres. The mine has a production rate of 5,000 tonnes per day. Contract mining is assumed using a local, established construction contractor in the Dominican Republic. The material is free-dig at surface. No drilling or blasting is contemplated in this study. Approximately 27% of the production is estimated to be transition material.

Processing

A total of 150,000 tpm of material will be extracted and hauled approximately 3 km onto a Run-of-Mine Heap leach pad. Gold and silver will be recovered in an adsorption-desorption-recovery circuit and electrowinning cells, with gold room recovery and production of bullion bars. Silver credits are not included in the financial modelling. No tailings facility is required. Gold recovery estimates for oxide and transition mineralization are based on a column leach testwork currently ongoing at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. Metallurgical test laboratories, Vancouver, where preliminary results indicate 87% gold extraction in 30 days for -19 mm oxide mineralization and over 60% gold extraction in 43 days for -12.5 mm transition mineralization. This study uses an average 75% leach recovery with a 10-week leach cycle.

Table 6.0 – Mineral Resource Estimate – Candelones Project

Description

Mineralization

Classification

Deposit

Tonnes

Au

Au ozs

Strip

Type

(x 1,000)

(g/t)

(x 1,000)

Ratio

Pit

OXIDE

MEASURED

Main & Connector

1,835

0.84

49

0.2

Constrained

INDICATED

Main & Connector

1,595

0.83

43

0.2

SUBTOTAL

M & I

Main & Connector

3,430

0.84

92

0.2

OXIDE

INFERRED

Main & Connector

1,069

0.62

21

0.2

TRANSITION

INFERRED

Main & Connector

545

0.97

17

0.2

SUBTOTAL

INFERRED

Main & Connector

1,614

0.74

38

0.2

Pit

SULPHIDE

INFERRED

Main & Connector

4,622

1.26

188

1.1

Constrained

Extension

24,822

1.67

1,330

9.2

SUBTOTAL

INFERRED

29,444

1.61

1,518

7.9

Underground

SULPHIDE

INFERRED

Main & Connector

598

2.25

43

NA

Extension

3,247

2.42

252

NA

SUBTOTAL

INFERRED

3,845

2.39

295

NA

Notes relating to Mineral Resource Estimate

Mineral resources were estimated by Mr. W. Lewis, P.Geo. and Mr. A. San Martin, MAusIMM(CP) of Micon International Limited. (“Micon”), a Toronto based consulting company, independent of Unigold. Both Mr. Lewis and Mr. San Martin meet the requirements of a “Qualified Person” as established by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) (“the CIM Standards”). The estimate is based on a long-term gold price of US$ 1,500 per ounce and economic cut-off grades 0.30 g/t Au (OXIDE), 0.60 g/t (TRANSITION AND SULPHIDE) and 1.30 g/t (UNDERGROUND SULPHIDE). Pit constrained resources are reported within an optimized pit shell; underground resources are reported within continuous and contiguous shapes which lie adjacent to and below the ultimate open pit shell and interpreted to be recoverable utilizing standard underground mining methods.

The mineral resource estimate has an effective date of August 17, 2020. The mineral resource estimate is based on a long term gold price of US$ 1,500 per ounce and economic cut-off grades of 0.30 g/t Au (OXIDE PIT CONSTRAINED), 0.60 g/t (TRANSITION AND SULPHIDE - PIT CONSTRAINED) and 1.30 g/t (SULPHIDE - UNDERGROUND). Pit constrained resources are reported within an optimized pit shell; underground resources are reported within continuous and contiguous shapes which lie adjacent to and below the ultimate open pit shell and interpreted to be recoverable utilizing standard underground mining methods.

The estimate assumes the following metallurgical recoveries that are based on completed test work to date: Oxide 90%, Transition 50%, and Sulphide 84%. The estimate assumes the following costs: Mining (Pit) US$ 2.50/tonne, Mining (Underground) US$ 30.00 Oxide Processing (Heap Leach) US$7.00 / t, Transition Processing (Heap Leach) US$ 7.00/t, Sulphide Processing US$ 18.00/t ((Leach) and G&A US$ 5.00/t. The pit constrained resource is reported within an optimized pit shell that assumed a maximum slope angle of 45 degrees. Open pit mining recovery was assumed to be 100%. Open pit dilution was assumed to be 0%.Underground mining recovery was assumed to be 100%. Underground dilution was assumed to be 0%.

Micon has not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resource estimate.

The mineral resource estimates are classified according to the CIM Standards which define a Mineral Resource as “a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge including sampling. Mineral resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into inferred, indicated and measured categories. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than an indicated mineral resource. An indicated mineral resource has a higher level of confidence than an inferred mineral resource but has a lower level of confidence than a measured mineral resource."

The CIM Standards define an inferred mineral resource as: "that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration."

All procedures, methodology and key assumptions supporting this mineral resource estimate are included in a NI43-101F1 Technical Report titled “UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE CANDELONES PROJECT NEITA CONCESSION DOMINICAN REPUBLIC” which is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website. The reader is reminded that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and therefore do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Surface Infrastructure and Indirect Costs

The mining and processing infrastructure will be located at the Candelones site. Site power is assumed to be supplied by generators under contract. The mine site is accessible by an International Highway. No off-site infrastructure is expected to be required. Process Water is available in the immediate area. Surface water management includes ditches, ponds and pumping stations.

Indirect costs including owner’s costs, engineering, procurement and construction management, temporary facilities for construction and other related items are estimated at US$5.18 million. An additional US$4.76 million (pre-production) has been budgeted as contingency for specific direct and indirect costs.

Royalties

A 5.0% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on all metals produced from the Candelones Project has been applied in the PEA. This royalty is payable to the Government of the Dominican Republic and forms a minimum tax. The royalty payments are credited against the 27% tax on Net Income.

Environment and Closure

The Candelones Project is located almost entirely on land owned by the Dominican Government. The project requires the submittal of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”). The Company will engage the Government through the Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales to develop the framework for the ESIA over the coming months. Environmental baseline data collection has been initiated and all collected baseline data will inform the ESIA, which will commence once the framework is finalized. Community consultations have started and will accelerate over the rest of this year.

In addition to ESIA approval, the project will require permits and authorizations prior to construction and operation of the mine. Requests for these approvals will be submitted following the ESIA approval.

A closure plan for the Candelones project will be developed in consultation with the Government and the local communities as part of the ESIA. Closure costs are estimated at US$3.4 million. The objective of site closure is to return the site to a fully satisfactory state that includes eliminating all unacceptable health hazards and ensuring public safety, eliminating the production and spread of contaminants that could damage the environment and in returning the site to an environmentally sound condition without the need for maintenance or continuous monitoring.

Stakeholder Engagement

The Candelones Project is located south of the town of Restauraćion in the northwestern Dajabon Province of the Dominican Republic, within a border area that has been designated for preferential development by the government of the Dominican Republic. Unigold has been proactive in community engagement for the past twenty years. Project consultations were initiated in 2020 and will accelerate in 2021. Numerous stakeholders have expressed an interest in learning about the project. Surveys conducted by Unigold in 2020 allowed members of the community to voice concerns about water quality, land disturbance, blasting operations, dust control and impacts to wildlife. Unigold is committed to addressing concerns and continuing the dialogue with potentially affected stakeholders through the detailed engineering and environmental assessment process.

The local community has expressed strong support for the project. The main interest in the project has a focus on employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. In 2020 more than 80 community members worked at the Company’s projects in the Candelones area.

Independent Qualified Persons

This PEA was prepared for Unigold by Micon International Limited and other industry consultants, with each being a “qualified person” under NI 43-101. Micon has reviewed and approved the content of this news release. The following persons are independent for the purposes of NI 43-101:

  • Richard Gowans, P.Eng. President & Principal Metallurgist, Micon International Limited

  • Chris Jacobs C.Eng., MIMMM, Vice-President & Mining Economist, Micon International Limited

  • Nigel Fung, P.Eng., Vice-President of Mining and Director, Micon International Limited

  • Bill Lewis, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, Micon International Limited

  • Alan J. San Martin, MAusIMM (CP) Mineral Resource Specialist, Micon International Limited

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, the OTCQX exchange under the symbol UGDIF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The Company is focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic. The Candelones oxide gold deposit is within the 100% owned Neita Fase II exploration concession located in Dajabón province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. The Candelones project area is about 20 kilometers south of the town of Restauraćion. The oxide deposit occurs at surface as a result of the tropical weathering of underlying mineralization. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and remains the most active exploration Company in the country. The Neita Fase II exploration concession is the largest single exploration concession covering volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession area that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the Candelones mineralization and continues to expand the deeper sulphide resources with on-going drilling.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position, rates of return, and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words like “estimate”, “strategy”, “expects”, “plans”, “believes”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “goals”, “targets”, and other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We wish to caution you that such statements contained are just predictions or opinions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 .Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact: Mr. Joseph Hamilton Chairman & CEO jhamilton@unigoldinc.com 416.866.8157


Recommended Stories

  • Actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeks $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could give co-founder Jessica Alba a stake valued at about $96 million.The personal care brand will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.54 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value would rises to about $1.85 billion.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing shows.Alba, who owns 5.65 million shares, doesn’t plan to sell any of them in the offering, according to the filing. In a letter to potential IPO investors included in the filing, she traced her interest in healthy products to childhood ailments.Asthma, Allergies“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” Alba said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.The Los Angeles-based company’s losses shrank as its revenue climbed last year, according to the filing. It had a net loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $301 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $31 million on revenue of $236 million the previous year.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” said in the letter.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading next week on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with possible value of Alba’s stake in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8. In extended trade, Tesla dipped about 0.4% after the electric car maker beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Traders Sidestep ‘Rate Freight Train’ With Short-Dated Bond ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in Treasury yields has cooled down, but exchange-traded funds tracking the bond market are showing tensions might be building under the surface.Investors put $2 billion into the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (ticker VGSH) and about $660 million into the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ticker SCHO) last week -- a record for both funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, traders rushed out of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT), which tracks longer-dated debt and bled nearly $1 billion in the span.This year’s Treasury selloff slammed funds that focus on longer duration -- a measure of sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- spurring billions of dollars in withdrawals. Though bond investors have gotten a reprieve over the last month as yields have drifted lower, there’s still caution around stepping into long-dated debt as the U.S. economic picture continues to brighten.“The spike in rates earlier this year clearly spooked some investors, who are now reevaluating the risk-reward of owning duration,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store. “Investors are becoming much more reluctant to stand in front of the rate freight train. There’s no question the bias is towards owning shorter duration.”Persistent bearish wagers against TLT tell a similar story. Short interest in the ETF is nearly 19% of shares outstanding, close to the highest level since 2017, data from IHS Markit Ltd. show. TLT has sank over 11% so far this year, after surging 16% in 2020. Meanwhile, VGSH and SCHO are both little changed year-to-date.The rush into short-duration Treasury ETFs coincides with a rotation out of popular stock funds, notes Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas. Investors pulled $8.7 billion from the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) last week -- the most since September -- while the $164 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) posted weekly outflows of $2.6 billion.“This smells like some nerves showing and maybe some profit taking by the trading crowd given the outflows we are seeing from some of their favorite equity ETFs, which have started to move sideways after a big surge in early April,” BI strategist Balchunas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sainsbury's ex-boss buys into grocery app market

    Justin King has made a "substantial" investment in the owner of the Snappy Shopper app, the firm says.

  • China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government has expanded its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire, launching an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan.The State Administration for Market Regulation announced the investigation, which began recently, in a statement Monday. The antitrust watchdog is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two.” The company said it will actively cooperate with the probe and step up efforts to comply with regulations. Its businesses are currently operating normally, it added in a statement.The firm’s dollar bond spreads widened. The investigation into Meituan extends Beijing’s crackdown beyond Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., and threatens to chill the ambitions of founder Wang Xing, one of China’s most aggressive entrepreneurs. The government has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.The antitrust campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, as regulators slapped a record fine on Alibaba, instructed affiliate Ant to overhaul its business and ordered 34 of its largest tech companies -- including Meituan -- to rectify any anti-competitive business practices within one month. Following the meeting with SAMR, the Beijing-based firm issued a pledge to abide by antitrust laws, saying it will maintain market order and won’t force merchants to “pick one of two” -- forcing them to select betweens Meituan or a rival -- through unreasonable methods.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Meituan is unlikely to face penalties any harsher than Alibaba’s recent $2.8 billion fine after being slapped with a monopoly probe, a sign that the regulatory dragnet is widening on the country’s tech behemoths. The interim period could be unnerving for its investors, but we think any penalty Meituan may pay will be commensurate with its smaller operational scale.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchThe firm, founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce.Ahead of the probe, Meituan said it will raise $10 billion in a record new share sale by a Hong Kong-listed firm as well as through an offering of convertible bonds. The firm had said it will use the funds to boost investments in new technologies like autonomous delivery as well as for general corporate purposes.Read more: Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight Under antitrust laws, Meituan could face a penalty of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated regulations. Its 2020 revenue was about 114.8 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). In contrast, rival Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion, or about 4% of its 2019 domestic revenues.Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.The billionaire last week described in a lengthy online post how he’ll funnel capital raised toward research into autonomous drones and delivery systems -- which analysts expect to fuel Meituan’s foray into the red-hot community commerce arena, where buyers in a local neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts. Meituan had been expected to wage a pitched battle of subsidies and sweeteners with Alibaba, JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. for food and produce supply.Meituan shares nearly tripled in 2020, making it one of the best-performing Chinese technology stocks. It’s dropped roughly 32% from a February record, partly as China’s antitrust campaign accelerated and after the company flagged that it will incur more losses from its investments in newer businesses like online groceries.Spreads on Meituan’s dollar bonds due 2025 widened nearly 13 basis points following the announcement.(Updates with analyst comment in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury snubbing 'mortgage prisoners', say MPs

    Some 250,000 homeowners are trapped because the Treasury sold their mortgages to unregulated firms.

  • Some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on millionaires

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Recovering. What’s Behind Its Latest Move.

    The investment bank is planning to launch an actively managed crypto fund for its private-wealth clients this summer, a cryptocurrencies website reported.

  • Amazon analyst on pandemic sales growth: ‘The genie never goes back in the bottle’

    Amazon's ecommerce business saw tremendous growth during the pandemic. But don't expect that boost to go way.

  • Time Is Running Out to Win the Blockchain Race

    Tech and financial services companies might think they have plenty of time to develop a "blockchain strategy." If history is a guide, they don't, says EY's blockchain leader.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon

    We're now in the heart of earnings season, and investors are paying close attention as companies report their financial results from the first quarter of 2021. It’s a routine, in some ways, but in others, there has never been an earnings season quite like this. It’s the first one post-pandemic, but perhaps more importantly, the results are coming out during a time of nearly unprecedented government stimulus spending. There’s no real comparison to tell just how the inflows of cash are going to impact the bottom lines. Weighing in from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has put his finger on some of the key points for investors to take cognizance of. First, McCourt notes that the “S&P 500 2021 consensus EPS continues to move higher, almost on a daily basis, and has increased another 2% in the first two weeks of earnings season.” McCourt identifies the correct historical setting to the current conditions: “We normally see forward earnings revisions positive in the first 1-2 years of an economic recovery…” The comparison breaks down, however, as the estimate revisions just keep moving higher. “…analysts/management teams/this strategist, continue to underestimate the positive impact fiscal support (not ‘modelable’ as it’s never been done in this fashion before) is having on corporate earnings,” McCourt added. Bearing this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks that have earned Raymond James' stamp of approval. Accompanying a bullish rating, the firm’s analysts believe each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we got all the details and learned what makes them such compelling plays. Landos Biopharma (LABP) We’ll start with a newcomer to the markets. Landos Biopharma held its IPO just this past February, when it started trading on the NASDAQ. The company is a clinical-stage biopharma firm, with a focus on autoimmune diseases. Landos uses a proprietary computational platform to develop new drug candidates, and has identified seven so far. The lead candidate is BT-11 (omilancor), a new treatment for patients with ulcerative colitis. BT-11 is a small molecule that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway, an action designed to limit gastrointestinal impact. In January of this year, Landos reported positive results from BT-11's Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial, with remission rates of 11.5% at week 12 for patients with once-daily oral dosing. Landos plans to expand the omilancor clinical trials, with a Phase 3 study in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 study in Crohn’s disease patients scheduled for later this year. The company’s other drug candidates are at earlier stages of the development pipeline, but it did have positive results to report from its candidate NX-13, another potential for ulcerative colitis. In a Phase 1 tolerability trial on healthy volunteers, the company reported no adverse results while meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. A Phase 1b study is planned for the second half of 2021. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse, who sees the value factor in the company’s novel approach. “[New] mechanisms particularly in chronic immune disorders 1) carve out a potentially larger slice of the TAM pie in the leading indication (in this case UC) and 2) open the door to follow-on indications once the new mechanism is validated in one immune disorder. The value proposition for BT-11 in theory is it could be like Otezla (PDE4 inhibitor), which was acquired by Amgen for $11.2B net of tax benefits at 7x prior year (2018) sales of $1.6B,” Seedhouse opined. Looking ahead, to the longer term, Seedhouse believes that Landos has charted a profitable path. "Mild UC patients comprise >50% of patients with active disease. The vast majority drugs approved or in development for UC over the last 20 years target the highly competitive (but smaller) 'moderate to severe' patient market, while the larger 'mild to moderate' population remains largely untapped outside of 5-ASAs and corticosteroids. Substantial efficacy and safety in 5-ASA refractory mild to moderate patients will help BT-11 reach our estimated unadjusted peak sales of ~$1B," the analyst added. In line with these comments, Seedhouse rates LABP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target suggests room for an impressive 219% upside in the coming year. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here) Landos Biopharma has caught the analysts' attention in its short time as a public company, and already has 4 reviews on record. These break down to 3 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $10.18, and their $25.50 average price target implies an upside of 146%. (See LABP stock analysis on TipRanks) Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Haemonetics Corporation is major player in the blood business. It produces a full range of blood collection and separation products, along with the software to run the machines and service agreements to maintain them. The US market for blood products has hit $10.5 billion last year, and its largest segment, plasma products and blood components, makes up some 80% of that market. Haemonetics’ product line is designed to meet the needs of that segment. HAE shares showed steady growth from last August through this February – a sustained period of 85% share appreciate. Earlier this month, however, HAE dropped 35%, to its lowest level in over three years, on news that CSL Pharma had declared intent not to renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics. The agreement, for supply and use of the PCS2 plasma collection system, provided Haemonetics with $117 million in revenue – or nearly 12% of the company’s total top line. In addition to the lost revenue, Haemonetics will have to swallow an additional $32 million in one-time losses related to the cancellation. The current supply agreement expires in June of next year. Analyst Lawrence Keusch, watching Haemonetics for Raymond James, saw fit to maintain his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, even after the CSL announcement. “We concede that Haemonetics has turned into a 'show me' story as it will be important for investors to understand the evolution of the corporate strategy in light of the loss of the CSL contract… we believe that Haemonetics can mitigate the estimated $0.85 impact to earnings from the contract loss (the company has ~14 months to right-size the organization) and move toward additional market share gains. We anticipate that it will take some time to gain visibility on a renewed course of growth,” Keusch noted. Keusch is willing to give HAE the time it needs to recover and return to a growth trajectory, and his $155 price target shows the extent of his confidence – a 128% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. (To watch Keusch’s track record, click here) Overall, Haemonetics shows a 5 to 2 breakdown in Buy versus Hold recommendations from the Wall Street analysts, giving HAE shares a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has a $122 average price target, suggesting ~79% upside from the current trading price of $67.96. (See HAE stock analysis on TipRanks) Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Let’s shift gears, and look at the solar technology sector. Maxeon manufactures and sells solar panels world-wide, under the SunPower brand outside the US and in its own name inside the States. The company spun off of SunPower last summer, when the parent company split off its manufacturing business. Maxeon, the spin off company, is a solar panel maker, with a product line worth $1.2 billion in annual revenue, more than 900 patents in the solar industry, and over 1,100 sales and installation partners operating in over 100 countries. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the last one reported, Maxeon showed a solid sequential revenue gain, from $207 million to $246 million, an 18% gain. Earnings, which had been deeply negative in Q3 – at a $2.73 per share loss – were positive in Q4, when EPS came in at 11 cents. Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is impressed by the company’s overall position in the market, and sees positives outweighing negatives. “This is a commodity story, with a near-term margin structure that is weighed down by legacy polysilicon supply. We are fans of the company's above-average exposure to the European market, soon to be bolstered by the European Climate Law; as well as its joint venture participation in China, whose already world-leading PV newbuilds may get a further boost from the newly launched carbon trading program,” Molchanov wrote. To this end, Molchanov rates MAXN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $45 price target indicating room for 127% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here) MAXN shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews; Buy and Hold. The shares are priced at $19.86, with a $34 average target that indicates room for ~71% growth by year’s end. (See MAXN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • It's not too late to demand a COVID 'stimulus check' from your auto insurer

    But some insurers are already raising premiums, suggesting time may be running out.

  • I have $1.1M saved for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in savings. Can I afford my dream car, an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Co targets $1.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    Alba, known for her roles in film "Fantastic Four" and TV series "Dark Angel", in 2011 co-founded Honest, which touts its baby products as a safer alternative to those that use synthetic chemicals. Honest then reached https://reut.rs/3cChqzw a $7.35 million settlement for wrongly labelling ingredients in some products as natural, plant-based or chemical free. The company, which also sells an array of consumer goods including sunscreen lotions, sanitizers and detergents, is planning to strengthen its online business and bolster presence in international markets, including the lucrative Asian region.

  • Polygon Jumps in Crypto Market Rebound, as Ether Congestion Drives Adoption for Rivals

    Polygon has seen a 10x rise in the number of transactions since the start of the year.