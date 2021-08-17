U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Unigold intersects 16.0 metres averaging 10.78 g/t Au in a new zone to the west of the Candelones resource

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Unigold Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1.0

Drill Hole Locations &#x002013; July 2021
Drill Hole Locations – July 2021
Drill Hole Locations – July 2021

Figure 2.0

Drill Hole Locations &#x002013; July 2021
Drill Hole Locations – July 2021
Drill Hole Locations – July 2021

Figure 3.0

Idealized Cross Section
Idealized Cross Section
Idealized Cross Section

  • Exploration drilling has identified the continuation of the Candelones Extension deposit to the west of the known mineral resource

  • LP21-204 intersected 16.0 metres averaging 10.78 g/t Au, 68.9 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu, and 2.35% Zn within a 97.0 metre interval averaging 2.52 g/t Au, 12.1 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu, and 0.63% Zn

  • All assays within the 16 metre interval returned between 2.7 g/t gold and 22.1 g/t gold

  • LP21-206, 50 metres below LP21-204, intersected 5.0 metres averaging 5.89 g/t Au, 2.2 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu and 2.75% Zn within a 30.0 metre interval averaging 2.31 g/t Au, 2.29 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu and 0.83% Zn

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (TSX.V: UGD, OTCQX: UGDIF, FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") reports its latest drill results from exploration drilling at its 100% owned Neita concession in the Dominican Republic.

LP21-204 and LP21-206 were collared 50 metres west of the of the Candelones Extension resource envelope (Ref. Figures 1.0 and 2.0). The holes were drilled as part of an exploration program testing the along strike extensions of mineralization into sparsely drilled areas.

Joe Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: “This drilling demonstrates that high-grade mineralization extends beyond the envelope that defines the most recent Mineral Resource Estimate. Previous exploration efforts in this area intersected lithologies that suggested we are getting closer to a volcanic vent. Although the previous drilling failed to find high-grade mineralization, it increased our understanding of the structure in this area and led directly to this new discovery. Our increased understanding of the structure opens up approximately 1000 metres of potential strike extension to the west. There is minimal historic drilling through this gap, and we believe these latest holes suggest that we have the possibility to increase the mineral resource at Candelones to the west through further drilling.”

The mineralization at Candelones was likely continuous during its formation but has been displaced by post-mineral faulting that parallels the island-wide north-westerly tectonic fabric (Ref. Figures 1.0 and 2.0). The recognition of this structural displacement led directly to these intersections and has opened up a large area to the north-west that remains undrilled.

LP21-204 and LP21-206 were collared 50 metres west of the Candelones Extension resource envelope and drilled from the same platform with LP21-206 undercutting the other drillhole by about 50 metres. The upper hole, LP21-204, intersected a zone of intermediate epithermal barite-quartz alteration that carried significant gold, silver and sphalerite (Ref. Table 1.0). The newly discovered mineralization appears to be sub-vertical, similar to the other high-grade epithermal systems drilled at Candelones (Ref. Figure 3.0).

Table 1.0 – Summary of Exploration Drill Hole Results – August 2021

Hole (#)

From(m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (%)

Zn (%)

LP21-204

330.00

427.00

97.00

2.52

12.10

0.12

0.63

including

336.00

368.50

32.50

6.41

34.80

0.16

1.21

and

336.00

352.00

16.00

10.78

68.90

0.24

2.35

including

388.00

411.00

23.00

1.44

1.43

0.15

0.42

LP21-206

344.00

361.00

17.00

0.11

0.33

0.02

0.06

and

395.00

425.00

30.00

2.31

2.29

0.41

0.83

including

418.00

423.00

5.00

5.89

2.20

0.29

2.75

Field crews have started to assess regional exploration targets while awaiting assay results from exploration drilling. Trenching, mapping and surface sampling is in progress at Km6 (gold-copper), Neita (copper), MGN (gold) and at Mariano Cestero (a 10 km long x 1 km wide copper-in-soil anomaly northeast of the town of Restauración). Follow up drill holes will be prioritized once results of the surface field work is completed.

Update on Oxide Starter Project

Work on the Candelones Oxide starter project continues. Metallurgical testing of run-of-mine composite material through large diameter leach columns is in progress. Follow-up drilling is planned to convert the inferred resources within the oxide starter pit to indicated status in advance of commencing feasibility work. Compilation work has highlighted other potential sources of sub-cropping oxide mineralization and field crews are evaluating these additional sources through surface mapping, sampling and trenching.

The Company has retained domestic and international consultants to assist with the development of an Environmental Impact Assessment for the Candelones mineralization. Weather stations have been installed to monitor baseline conditions throughout the rainy season. We are continuing with the Community Engagement process that started in 2020. Our efforts for the remainder of this year will focus on shortening the permitting timelines around the oxide project as we complete final metallurgy and look to starting detailed engineering and definitive feasibility studies.

QA/QC

Diamond drilling utilizes both HQ and NQ diameter tooling. Holes are established using HQ diameter tooling before reducing to NQ tooling to complete the hole. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical and geological data and subjected to other physical tests including magnetic susceptibility and specific gravity analysis. Samples are identified, recorded, split by wet diamond saw, and half the core is sent for assay with the remaining half stored on site. A minimum sample length of 0.3 metres and a maximum sample length of 1.5 metres is employed with most samples averaging 1.0 metres in length except where geological contacts dictate. Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 5-10% of the sample stream. Samples are shipped to a sample preparation facility in the Dominican Republic operated by Bureau Veritas. Assaying is performed at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.’s laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 50 gram lead collection fire assay fusion with an atomic adsorption finish. In addition, most samples are also assayed using a 36 element multi-acid ICP-ES analysis method.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer of Unigold has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

Figure 1.0 – Drill Hole Locations – July 2021 – https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4747aac5-1f89-4c1e-a52b-e0ed01d4329a

Figure 2.0 – Drill Hole Locations – July 2021 – https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f401065-5eb4-4ead-8b14-950ab083a785

Figure 3.0: Idealized Cross Section – https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a6eb8f-2d63-43da-8bcd-16afe00af2fe

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean
Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, the OTCQX exchange under the symbol UGDIF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The Company is focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic. The Candelones oxide gold deposit is within the 100% owned Neita Fase II exploration concession located in Dajabón province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. The Candelones project area is about 20 kilometres south of the town of Restauraćion. The oxide deposit occurs at surface as a result of the tropical weathering of underlying mineralization. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and remains the most active exploration Company in the country. The Neita Fase II exploration concession is the largest single exploration concession covering volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession area that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the Candelones mineralization and continues to expand the deeper sulphide resources with on-going drilling.

Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words like “strategy”, “expects”, “plans”, “believes”, “will”, “estimates”, “intends”, “projects”, “goals”, “targets”, and other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We wish to caution you that such statements contained are just predictions or opinions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact: Mr. Joseph Hamilton Chairman & CEO jhamilton@unigoldinc.com T. (416) 866-8157


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Walmart beats U.S. sales estimates on back-to-school demand, raises forecast

    Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 5.2%, excluding fuel, in the second quarter ended July 31. Walmart has been one of the beneficiaries of the stimulus checks given during the pandemic, with the latest quarter also getting a lift from President Joe Biden administration's advance child tax credits. The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 U.S. same-store sales to be up 5% to 6%, compared with the low single digits growth it had previously forecast.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Buffett's Berkshire pares drug holdings, sheds Axalta, Biogen

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it trimmed or eliminated its stakes in several pharmaceutical companies, and reported a small new stake in a Merck & Co spinoff, Organon & Co.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.