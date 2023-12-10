Unilever faces break-up battle after ‘virtue signalling’ retreat

Hein Schumacher’s first months as Unilever boss have been defined by a growing debate about the merits of splitting up the conglomerate - Friesland Campina/Unilever

New Unilever chief executive Hein Schumacher has only had his feet under the desk for about 100 days, but already he is under pressure.

After years of sluggish growth at Unilever, shareholders’ patience is paper thin. The Dutchman, 52, is under the gun to show he can reverse the trend.

Top shareholder Nick Train last week publicly called for signs of progress and warned that the group was at risk of a break-up if results didn’t come quickly. It has triggered a fresh debate about the merits of splitting up the group.

“If you created Unilever from scratch today, you probably wouldn’t come up with this,” says Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman. “You don’t see many companies with the same structure.”

Formed in 1929 through the merger of a Dutch margarine company and a British soapmaker, Unilever has grown through decades of acquisitions that have now left it with what can charitably called an eclectic portfolio.

Today it owns over 400 brands spanning Domestos bleach and Radox shower gel to Knorr stock cubes, Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

While its diversity has helped it to weather downturns in certain sectors, critics say it has left the group unfocused.

“Investors are saying they’ve got one last chance and I agree,” says Ackerman.

Unilever’s main problem is that its brands are losing out to rivals. Only 38pc of its global portfolio is winning market share when the figure should be closer to 50pc to 60pc.

Coupled with its focus on ESG, which saw the company try and define a “purpose” for every brand, long suffering shareholders are at their wits’ end.

Terry Smith spoke for many when he said Unilever had “lost the plot” in trying to “define the purpose of Hellmann’s mayonnaise”.

Schumacher has sought to move Unilever away from its ESG obsession, saying it is not appropriate for all its brands to have a mission statement.

Unilever has also tidied up the sprawling empire into five clean, simple divisions with individual profit and loss accounts.

Story continues

This arguably makes it perfectly poised for a break-up, with chunks of the business that can now easily be hived off.

Unilever recently dipped its toes into dealmaking waters, selling most of its holding of Dollar Shave Club to a US private equity firm.

An obvious next step if Schumacher’s plans falter would be to demerge the ice cream division, which owns Wall’s, Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum. The division is worth about £13bn, according to investment bank RBC.

The need to keep ice cream frozen requires a cold distribution chain of chilled trucks and warehouses, which makes the division something of a misfit and the most likely to be hived off.

However, the five Unilever divisions share R&D, marketing and HR functions and there are tax benefits to keeping them together.

According to RBC, which has valued each of the five internally, there is no “hidden value” which could be realised.

“In the short term, I don’t see that there’s any real value to be added,” says RBC Capital’s James Edwardes Jones, another veteran Unilever watcher. “There is no conglomerate discount here.

“These break up type arguments work best if the market is undervaluing the sum of the parts. When Cadbury Schweppes broke up years and years ago, it was pretty clear that the sum of the parts could be worth more. I don’t think that’s the case here.”

Still, when Schumacher attends board meetings an imposing figure stares back – billionaire Wall Street activist Nelson Peltz.

Peltz is a swashbuckling corporate raider not known for his patience. He is also a top ten shareholder through his Trian fund and sits on the board.

A veteran of consumer goods group, Peltz pushed for a breakup of PepsiCo. So far, he has been gun shy at Unilever. Could he be sharpening the axe in the background?

Nelson Pletz, a renowned corporate raider, has yet to indicate an appetite for breaking up Unilever - Mike Blake/Reuters

“I don’t get the sense the activist is pushing for a break-up,” says Ackerman. “I think they just want them to stop doing M&A and focus on the day job – develop superior innovation and stuff that consumers want to buy. I don’t agree the activist is saying: you’ve got six months or we’re breaking it up.”

Schumacher has so far steered away from discussing the issue, but it is likely to be the elephant in the room when he tours the City.

The father of three has been working hard to reset the firm’s relations with the City, holding meetings with analysts and shareholders over the past weeks.

“People want to like him, but these things often take a bit longer to turn around than you think,” says one money manager who’s been targeted in the charm offensive. “The jury’s out so far but people are starting to be more positive. It’s not a basket case but it needs to do a few things first.”

Edwardes Jones at RBC said Schumacher has been offering the City a “realistic” assessment of Unilever.

“He seems very sensible. My big hope for him being an outsider is that he doesn’t get sucked into the political machinations of Unilever and he remains his own person and manages the company, without fear or favour.”

Schumacher has attempted to draw a line in the sand when it comes to break-up talk, with plans to spend more money promoting big brands like Marmite and Dove Soap in an attempt to boost sales.

Just how profitable that strategy will prove is an open question. In the meantime, the clock is ticking.

Ackerman says: “They’ve got an 18 month window to improve performance and if that does not happen they will have to look at alternatives.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.