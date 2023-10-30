Unilever to freeze chief executive’s pay after shareholder backlash

Hein Schumacher

Unilever is freezing its chief executive’s salary until 2026 as it tries to calm frustration among shareholders unhappy with the performance of the company which owns Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s.

Hein Schumacher, who took over from Alan Jope in July, will not get any increase to his fixed pay packet of €1.85m (£1.62m) in 2024 or 2025, Unilever said.

It comes after 58pc of investors voted against approving the directors’ remuneration report in May, with 42pc in favour. A total 68pc of shareholders voted on the resolution.

Andrea Jung, senior independent director and chairman of the compensation committee, said the decision to freeze the new chief executive’s salary came after months of talks with top investors.

She said: “Whilst the majority of shareholders agreed that the fixed pay level for the new CEO appropriately reflected the size and complexity of the role, there was a preference that alignment with the market could have been achieved gradually, rather than in one step on appointment.

“The Compensation Committee considered this feedback carefully and the Board has decided to freeze the CEO’s fixed pay for the next two years. This approach of restricting any increases over the first years of appointment is intended to reflect and align with shareholder views in the engagement process that market alignment should be achieved in 2-3 years following appointment.”

It comes just days after Mr Schumacher said Unilever would not “force fit” a so-called social purpose on all of its brands after it was accused of virtue-signalling.

Under Mr Jope, Unilever had pledged to sell off brands that “are not able to stand for something more important than just making your hair shiny, your skin soft, your clothes whiter or your food tastier”.

However, the strategy faced fierce criticism from shareholders, with star investor Terry Smith saying the company had “clearly lost the plot” by trying to “define the purpose of Hellmann’s mayonnaise”.

Unilever’s sustained presence in Russia despite Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has also attracted complaints, as a range of other major western brands have pulled out of the aggressor nation despite the cost to their bottom line.

The company’s shares have roughly plateaued for the past six years, currently trading at a price first achieved in early 2017.

