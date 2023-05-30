Unilever Looks For New CFO Graeme Pitkethly Plans To Retire By May-2024

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) announced the retirement of its CFO, Graeme Pitkethly, effective by the end of May 2024.

The company's Board is proceeding with a formal internal and external search for his successor.

"I would like to thank Graeme for his tremendous contribution to Unilever over the last 21 years. As CFO, he has brought great leadership to our company and been instrumental in sharpening our strategy and driving a step-up in our operational performance," stated Alan Jope, CEO.

Apart from this, the company disclosed other leadership changes.

Unilever's Chief Digital and Commercial Officer (CDCO) and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), Conny Braams, has decided to leave the company in August 2023.

In January 2023, UL appointed Hein Schumacher as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2023.

Also Read : Nestle Picks LSEG Executive As Its New CFO

Price Action: UL shares are trading lower by 1.60% at $50.53 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

