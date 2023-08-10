Is Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

Unilever's estimated fair value is UK£34.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£41.12 suggests Unilever is potentially 20% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 23% lower than Unilever's analyst price target of €44.36

Does the August share price for Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €7.00b €7.59b €8.19b €7.70b €7.42b €7.27b €7.19b €7.17b €7.18b €7.22b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x11 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.59% Est @ -2.10% Est @ -1.06% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.19% Est @ 0.54% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% €6.5k €6.5k €6.5k €5.6k €5.0k €4.6k €4.2k €3.8k €3.6k €3.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €50b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €7.2b× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.4%) = €109b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €109b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= €50b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €100b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£41.1, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Unilever as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.137. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Unilever

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

