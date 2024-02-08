Unilever posts 5% rise in quarterly sales as volumes return

By Richa Naidu

LONDON (Reuters) -Unilever on Thursday met expectations for underlying fourth-quarter sales growth after raising prices at a slower rate than in recent quarters, posting an increase in sales volumes for the first time in 10 quarters.

The company said it expects a "modest improvement" in underlying operating margin for the full year, and that underlying sales growth will be within its multi-year range of 3% to 5%.

Unilever, which makes Dove soap and Hellmann's condiments, reported a roughly 5% rise in fourth-quarter underlying sales, meeting analysts' average forecast, a company-provided consensus showed.

Underlying price growth for the fourth quarter was 2.8%, and underlying volumes were up 1.8%, rising for the first time since the second quarter of 2021. The price increase was lower than analysts expected, and sales volumes were up more than they had estimated.

