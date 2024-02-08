Unilever refuses to rule out more shrinkflation after cutting size of ice cream multipacks

Unilever boss Hein Schumacher said it was necessary to offer smaller packs of products to accommodate cash strapped consumers - UNILEVER/FRIESLANDCAMPINA

The boss of Unilever has refused to rule out cutting the size of its products after it was criticised for shrinking packs of Magnum ice creams and Simple soap bars.

Hein Schumacher, chief executive of Unilever, defended its use of so-called shrinkflation which in some instances has seen supermarkets charge the same price for smaller products or multipacks with fewer items.

Mr Schumacher said: “On shrinkflation I want to offer two perspectives. The first one is, in some cases, it’s important to offer an entry pack.

“That means a smaller pack for consumers who are indeed more cash strapped, and who need a smaller size, to simply be able to get food on the table or provide themselves daily necessities.

“This is something that we have done historically, globally in many of our emerging markets. And when that’s needed to do that in developed markets, we obviously will do that.”

In March last year, Unilever cut the number of ice creams sold in a multipack of Magnums from four to three, but the price remained the same for shoppers.

Other examples include replacing 125g Pure soap bars sold under its Simple brand with 100g bars in May 2023, a 20pc reduction in size, trade magazine The Grocer reported last year.

The company’s former chief executive, Alan Jope, had previously suggested shrinkflation could be a preferable alternative to raising prices.

Mr Schumacher added: “I’m not saying shrinkflation is a good idea. I said it might make sense for consumers in times when they’re more cash strapped. And when affordability is an issue is to provide smaller size entry packs in general.”

In France, Unilever has faced opposition from major supermarkets over the practice, after retailers Carrefour and Intermarché put signs up highlighting alleged acts of shrinkflation next to swathes of products from companies including Unilever in their stores.

It came as Unilever posted “disappointing” results, admitting it was struggling to win market share because of shoppers switching to supermarkets’ own brands amid rising prices.

Story continues

Turnover fell by 0.8pc at the London-listed company to €59.6bn (£51bn), while underlying operating profits rose 2.6pc to €9.9bn.

“Private label gained share across most categories as consumers looked for value propositions in a high inflation environment,” the company said in an update to the stock market on Thursday.

Since taking over the company, Mr Schumacher has been battling to turn around its performance by focusing on its best-selling brands.

He has also said the company will no longer seek to “force fit” its brands with a social purpose after a backlash from investors over so-called “virtue signalling”.

Shares in Unilever were up almost 3pc on Thursday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.