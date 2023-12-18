Unilever sells beauty brands amid investor pressure over poor performance

New chief executive Hein Schumacher has vowed to home in on the 30 main brands which account for the majority of its sales - UNILEVER/FRIESLANDCAMPINA/REUTERS

Unilever is offloading a handful of its beauty brands as pressure on the Dove and Marmite maker grows over its poor performance.

The company said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary Elida Beauty, which includes 20 brands such as Q tips and Timotei, to the American private equity company Yellow Wood Partners for an undisclosed sum.

The move to sell the arm will be seen as an attempt by Unilever to address concerns that its business had become too unfocused. It owns more than 400 brands around the world including Knorr, Bovril and Ben & Jerry’s.

New chief executive Hein Schumacher earlier this year vowed to home in on the 30 main brands which account for the majority of its sales.

The step is part of a wider shake-up amid pressure from investors over the company’s flagging share price and strategy.

Unilever’s share price has fallen steadily over recent years and is down by more than 10pc over the last twelve months.

Mr Schumacher took over the company in July after its former boss, Alan Jope, stepped down in the aftermath of a disastrous attempt to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer business.

He has since been battling to revive confidence in the business. In October, Mr Schumacher unveiled plans to roll back Unilever’s focus on “social purpose”, saying he would no longer seek to “force fit” brands with a social cause.

It followed criticism from investors who had argued Unilever’s loud approach to ‘social purpose’ and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) was distracting it from generating profits.

The fund manager Terry Smith, director of Fundsmith, accused the company in 2022 of having “lost the plot” by trying to “define the purpose of Hellmann’s mayonnaise”.

The step back on giving all of its brands purpose has come amid questions over Unilever’s ethical credentials. The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) said last week it would scrutinise green claims made on packs of Unilever products amid fears consumers may be misled.

Story continues

The watchdog said statements and language used to promise the environmental impact of its products were often vague and could be misleading, adding claims about some ingredients were presented in a way “that may exaggerate how ‘natural’ the product is, and so may create an inaccurate or misleading impression”.

Unilever said it was “surprised and disappointed with the CMA’s announcement” and that it rejected the idea that any of its claims were misleading.

Unilever has also been criticised for continuing to sell products in Russia since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and was named as an “International Sponsor of War” by the Ukrainian government in July.

It has argued that this is “the best option, both to avoid the risk of our business ending up in the hands of the Russian state, either directly or indirectly, and to help protect our people”.

Elida beauty’s turnover was around €800m (£689m) in 2022. The sale to Yellow Wood Partners is expected to complete next year.

Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever Personal Care, said: “Elida Beauty’s portfolio comprises iconic and classic beauty and personal care brands. I am sure under the new ownership they will continue to prosper and serve consumers across North America and Europe.”