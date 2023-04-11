Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Unimech Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM54m ÷ (RM505m - RM118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Unimech Group Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Unimech Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Unimech Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Unimech Group Berhad Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Unimech Group Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 34%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Unimech Group Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 23%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Unimech Group Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 106% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Unimech Group Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

