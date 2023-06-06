Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Unimech Group Berhad's (KLSE:UNIMECH) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.042 on 27th of July. This takes the dividend yield to 3.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Unimech Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Unimech Group Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 16.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.06 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.062. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unimech Group Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. Unimech Group Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Unimech Group Berhad's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Unimech Group Berhad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Unimech Group Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

