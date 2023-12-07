Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Unimech Group Berhad's shares on or after the 12th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.082 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Unimech Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of MYR1.82. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Unimech Group Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Unimech Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Unimech Group Berhad's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Unimech Group Berhad has delivered an average of 3.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Unimech Group Berhad is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Unimech Group Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's great that Unimech Group Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Unimech Group Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Unimech Group Berhad is facing. For example - Unimech Group Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

