Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.042

The board of Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.042 on the 27th of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Unimech Group Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Unimech Group Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 16.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.06 total annually to MYR0.062. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Unimech Group Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Unimech Group Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Unimech Group Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Unimech Group Berhad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Unimech Group Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

