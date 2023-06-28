Unimech Group Berhad's (KLSE:UNIMECH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.042 on the 27th of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 3.7%, which is above the industry average.

Unimech Group Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Unimech Group Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 16.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.06 total annually to MYR0.062. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Unimech Group Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Unimech Group Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Unimech Group Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Unimech Group Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is Unimech Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

