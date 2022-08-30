Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Global Market Report 2022: UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2026

Growing complexity of ICT infrastructures and widespread deployment of high density computing infrastructures have reduced the tolerance of business processes and systems to power outages. With the potential risk of power failures being IT system breakdown, loss of critical data, inability to provide customer services and business losses, among others, demand for sophisticated power management solutions will remain strong thus benefiting the UPS systems market.

Power issues will therefore continue to remain high on business continuity plans. Growing migration to software as a service (SaaS), IoT, cloud computing and digitization is providing significant impetus to the application of UPS systems in various end-use areas. Rise in adoption of Smart homes and Industry 4.0 further offers new growth opportunities for UPS systems with intuitive design and intelligence. With increased virtualization, data centers have become widespread and critical, resulting in greater demand for UPS systems.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management Systems

Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market

Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements

Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications

Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals

Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise

Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems

Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity

UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market

Battery Management Gains Precedence

IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress

Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept

IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities

UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers

UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for UPS System Suppliers

Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape

The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market

UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT

Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances

UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities

Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector

UPS Complements Renewable Energy Supplies

Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand

Smart Homes Drive Demand for UPS

Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment

UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems

