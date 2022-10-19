U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,695.16
    -24.82 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,423.81
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.51
    -91.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.76
    -30.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.87
    +0.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9776
    -0.0089 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0101 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8500
    +0.6630 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.06
    -111.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.26
    -2.43 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Union Bankshares Announces Earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc.
·8 min read
Union Bankshares, Inc.
Union Bankshares, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, Vt., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - UNB) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend. Consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $3.8 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.87 cents per share, for the same period in 2021, and $9.2 million, or $2.04 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.8 million, or $2.18 per share for the same period in 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

Consolidated net income decreased $167 thousand, or 4.3%, to $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to a decrease in noninterest income of $1.7 million partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.3 million and decreases in noninterest expenses of $182 thousand and income tax expense of $91 thousand. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily related to a decrease in the gain on sale of residential loans of $1.5 million for the comparison period due to lower sales volume and lower premiums related to the increase in interest rates.

Net interest income improved to $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 14.1%. Interest income increased $1.6 million to $11.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $9.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to the larger earning asset base coupled with upward movement in interest rates. Interest expense increased $317 thousand to $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $706 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to the larger funding base and an increase in rates paid on customer deposits and other sources.

No provision for loan losses was recorded for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to no provision for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $225 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2022 is determined to be sufficient based on the current size and mix of the loan portfolio and positive asset quality metrics.

Noninterest expenses were $8.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $182 thousand, or 2.1%.

Year-to-Date Highlights

Consolidated net income was $9.2 million, or $2.04 per share, compared to $9.8 million, or $2.18 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in earnings was due to a decrease of $3.3 million in noninterest income, a $385 thousand increase in noninterest expenses, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2.6 million and decreases of $225 thousand in the provision for loan losses and $203 thousand in income tax expense.

Interest income increased $2.3 million, or 8.0%, to $31.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $29.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense was $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest income was $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $10.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 32.9%, primarily due to the reduction in net gains on sales of residential loans. Sales of qualifying residential loans to the secondary market for the first nine months of 2022 were $60.2 million resulting in net gains of $748 thousand, compared to sales of $164.2 million and net gains on sales of $4.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. The rapid increase in the 10-year treasury yield negatively impacted the premium obtained on sales of qualifying loans during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This resulted in lower sales volume and more residential loans retained on the balance sheet. Noninterest expenses increased $385 thousand, or 1.6%, during the comparison periods due to increases of $190 thousand in employee benefits, $256 thousand in equipment expenses and $8 thousand in occupancy expenses, partially offset by decreases of $49 thousand in salaries and wages and $20 thousand in other expenses. Income tax expense decreased $203 thousand.

Total assets were $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022 compared to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $142.0 million, or 12.3%. Asset growth continued to be fueled by increases in customer deposits that were reinvested into our communities through loans to individuals, businesses, and municipalities as well as investment securities.

Investment securities, including interest bearing deposits in other banks reached $255.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $197.6 million at September 30, 2021. Low yielding excess liquidity was utilized to purchase higher yielding investments, primarily mortgage backed securities classified as available-for-sale. The increase in interest rates, specifically the 10-year treasury rate, has resulted in net unrealized losses of $51.8 million as of September 30, 2022. Based on management's assessment, the losses are not representative of a deterioration in credit quality but are the result of rising interest rates.

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2022 were $942.5 million compared to $790.0 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $152.5 million, or 19.3%. As of September 30, 2022, outstanding PPP loan balances were $958 thousand compared to $28.2 million a year ago. Loan demand remained strong for the first nine months of 2022 despite rising interest rates and low residential inventory. A slow down in loan originations could occur in the coming months if interest rates continue to increase.

As mentioned above, funding of asset growth continues to be primarily from customer deposits which increased to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2022 compared to $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $123.8 million, or 11.9%. As of September 30, 2022, $32.0 million wholesale brokered deposits was also used to bridge funding gaps.

The Company had total equity capital of $49.7 million and a book value per share of $11.06 as of September 30, 2022 compared to $83.7 million and $18.67 per share as of September 30, 2021. The decrease in total capital was primarily attributable to the reduction in accumulated comprehensive loss of $40.8 million as it relates to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio discussed above. The unrealized losses in other comprehensive income during the quarter do not impact regulatory capital ratios.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the quarter payable November 3, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2022.

About Union Bankshares, Inc.

Union Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont, is the bank holding company parent of Union Bank, which provides commercial, retail, and municipal banking services, as well as, wealth management services throughout northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Union Bank operates 18 banking offices, three loan centers, and multiple ATMs throughout its geographical footprint.

Since 1891, Union Bank has helped people achieve their dreams of owning a home, saving for retirement, starting or expanding a business and assisting municipalities to improve their communities. Union Bank has earned an exceptional reputation for residential lending programs and has been recognized by the US Department of Agriculture, Rural Development for the positive impact made in lives of low to moderate home buyers. Union Bank is consistently one of the top Vermont Housing Finance Agency mortgage originators and has also been designated as an SBA Preferred lender for its participation in small business lending. Union Bank's employees contribute to the communities where they work and reside, serving on non-profit boards, raising funds for worthwhile causes, and giving countless hours in serving our fellow residents. All of these efforts have resulted in Union receiving and "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") in its most recent examination. Union Bank is proud to be one of the few independent community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire and we maintain a strong commitment to our core traditional values of keeping deposits safe, giving customers convenient financial choices and making loans to help people in our local communities buy homes, grow businesses, and create jobs. These values--combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology--make Union Bank the premier choice for your banking services, both personal and business. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, and many factors could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. When we use any of the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and events to differ from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements: uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment; inflation; political, legislative or regulatory developments; acts of war or terrorism; the markets' acceptance of and demand for the Company's products and services; technological changes, including the impact of the internet on the Company's business and on the financial services market place generally; the impact of competitive products and pricing; and dependence on third party suppliers. For further information, please refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov or on our investor page at www.ublocal.com.

Contact: David S. Silverman
(802) 888-6600


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Tesla: 'Expectations were too high' on third-quarter earnings, analyst says

    ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings and its revenue miss.&nbsp;

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands, Lam Research

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down stock tickers on the move in after hours trading.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

    Shares of the large custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) had fallen roughly 9.5% as of 12:53 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year this morning. "Northern Trust's third-quarter results reflected consistent execution in the face of challenging macroeconomic and market conditions," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement. This hurt Northern Trust's largest revenue source, which is trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Carvana: Used car market is ‘certainly moving against them,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Seth Basham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Caravan’s business model as used car sales slow.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Tesla Earnings Top, But Sales Are Light; TSLA Stock Dips As Musk Predicts 'Epic Q4'

    Tesla earnings topped Q3 estimates, but revenue missed. TSLA stock, near a 52-week low, slipped after hours, ahead of the conference call.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Passed With Ease

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $24.52, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • IBM Reports Better-Than Expected Results. ‘It Was a Very Good Quarter,’ CEO Says.

    Revenue topped Wall Street estimates by more than $500 million, and the company lifted its full-year outlook.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.