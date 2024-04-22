Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Union Bankshares' shares before the 25th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.44 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Union Bankshares has a trailing yield of 5.2% on the current stock price of US$27.60. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Union Bankshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Union Bankshares paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Union Bankshares, with earnings per share up 9.5% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Union Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Union Bankshares for the upcoming dividend? Union Bankshares has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

