Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.36

The board of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of February, with investors receiving $0.36 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Union Bankshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Union Bankshares' payout ratio of 55% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 4.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Union Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 4.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.1% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Story continues

We Really Like Union Bankshares' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Union Bankshares stock. Is Union Bankshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.