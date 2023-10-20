Union: Ford widens Sharonville factory layoffs to one third of workers amid UAW strike

A week after laying off 300 Sharonville workers amid a national strike, Ford Motors has laid off an additional 360 employees at its local transmission plant, union officials with the United Auto Workers said Friday.

The move means one third of the plant’s 2,000 workers have bee idled by the automaker amid a wider contract dispute between the UAW and all of the Big Three automakers.

“(They’re) being laid off next week at Ford Sharonville, effective Oct. 23 (Monday),” UAW 863 local president Tod Turner told The Enquirer.

Turner said union officials would meet Tuesday with affected workers and they would get strike pay.

Ford officials did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday. Last week, the company noted the local layoffs were temporary. They said the company needed to cut capacity because the transmissions weren't needed due to strike actions at other Ford factories.

The job cuts came just after UAW President Shawn Fain announced last week the union wouldn't expand the then-month-old strike against the Detroit Three automakers to any new facilities – yet. But in a surprise move, the UAW called a massive expansion of the strike at a Kentucky Ford plant on Oct. 13.

The UAW has nearly 1,800 workers at the Sharonville plant, which employs 2,000 workers total, according to Ford. The transmission plant makes 6R140 and 10R80 finished transmissions and gears for Ford trucks, SUVs and cars.

So far, the UAW strike has put more than 30,000 autoworkers on picket lines at more than three dozen Ford, General Motors and Stellantis plants and facilities.

The strike has already affected the Greater Cincinnati region, prompting 123 General Motors workers on Sept. 22 to walk out at GM's Cincinnati Parts Distribution Center in West Chester.

Experts have said a strike would likely cause major disruptions for auto production in the United States and could raise prices for new and used cars due to a lack of inventory.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: More than 660 total Ford workers laid off at Sharonville plant