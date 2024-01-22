Union Gas Holdings Limited (SGX:1F2) adds S$16m in market cap and insiders have a 47% stake in that gain

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Union Gas Holdings' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 2 shareholders own 61% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Union Gas Holdings Limited (SGX:1F2), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by S$16m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Union Gas Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

SGX:1F2 Ownership Breakdown January 22nd 2024

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Union Gas Holdings?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Union Gas Holdings' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SGX:1F2 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Union Gas Holdings. Our data shows that Union Energy Corporation Pte Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 36% of shares outstanding. Kiang Ang Teo is the second largest shareholder owning 26% of common stock, and Hark Piang Teo holds about 8.0% of the company stock. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Union Gas Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Union Gas Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$137m, and insiders have S$64m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Union Gas Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 36%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

