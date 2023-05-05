Union Gas Holdings Limited's (SGX:1F2) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Union Gas Holdings (SGX:1F2) has had a rough three months with its share price down 34%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Union Gas Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Union Gas Holdings is:

9.0% = S$5.2m ÷ S$58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Union Gas Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

At first glance, Union Gas Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.9%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Union Gas Holdings reported a moderate 18% net income growth over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Union Gas Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Union Gas Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Union Gas Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Union Gas Holdings has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 41% (or a retention ratio of 59%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Union Gas Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 32% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Union Gas Holdings' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Union Gas Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

