Union Pacific Board of Directors Appoints Beth Whited to New Sustainability and Strategy Position

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced Beth Whited was appointed executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy by the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Beth Whited
Beth Whited

In her new role, Whited will help develop and implement Union Pacific's strategic vision as it strives to become the nation's No. 1 supply chain logistics provider and oversee its sustainability initiatives, guiding the railroad's efforts to reach net zero by 2050. She will continue to lead the company's human resources organization, pioneering efforts to provide a world-class employee experience.

"Beth's vast railroad experience makes her the perfect person to lead Union Pacific in these critical areas," said Lance Fritz, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Under her leadership, Union Pacific set its science-based targets, and launched award-winning DE&I programs and employee benefits. She'll now be a critical partner for me in our strategy discussions, decisions and implementations."

Whited has served as executive vice president and chief human resource officer since 2018 and has been responsible for Union Pacific's human resources and labor relations functions, as well as the company's employee engagement culture initiatives.

Since joining Union Pacific in 1987, Whited has held several positions, including executive vice president and chief marketing officer, as well as executive roles in Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Finance, and Marketing and Sales, including president of the railroad's National Customer Service Center and president of former subsidiary Union Pacific Distribution Services.

Whited is a member of the Humanities Nebraska Board, Lauritzen Gardens Board, Omaha Symphony Board and the Heartland Workforce Solutions Board. She was a founding member and former president of Union Pacific's LEAD (Lead, Educate, Achieve, Develop) women's initiative.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

