U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.26
    +114.30 (+2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,984.74
    +682.81 (+2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,911.67
    +422.73 (+3.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.28
    +38.24 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.47
    +3.45 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.90
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8690
    +0.0510 (+1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2466
    -0.0076 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8900
    +2.4460 (+1.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,127.11
    +1,357.53 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.80
    +18.95 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Union Pacific Donates Steam Locomotives, Passenger Cars for Restoration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPSC
  • UNP

OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today donated a small portion of its heritage fleet to non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). The donation allows Union Pacific to focus on its remaining fleet, which includes the world's largest steam locomotive, the Big Boy UP 4014, and the fastest, the Living Legend UP 844.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)
Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

"Union Pacific is proud to be the only Class I railroad with steam locomotives on its roster, part of the finest heritage fleet in the world," said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. "We are pleased with RRHMA's plans to restore the donated equipment for the public to enjoy. Union Pacific remains dedicated to the maintenance and operation of our remaining heritage fleet, including hosting future tours and sharing UP 4014 and UP 844 with the rail community."

The donation includes the following equipment from Union Pacific's Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming:

  • 4-6-6-4 Challenger UP 3985

  • Class TTT 2-10-2 UP 5511

  • The Centennial UP 6936

  • E9B passenger locomotive shell

  • Four 1950s coach cars

  • Diner-Lounge car

  • Baggage car

  • Caboose

  • Two business cars: the Selma, previously Western Pacific's Feather River, and the Stanford, originally the 1928 Southern Pacific Sunset

"The RRHMA is a wonderful home for this historic equipment," said Ed Dickens, steam locomotive engineer and Steam Program manager. "Railfans will look forward to seeing UP 3985 and UP 5511 return to the rails, as well as enjoy the opportunity to experience the various cars being donated."

Union Pacific will move the equipment to RRHMA's shop in Silvis, Illinois, later this year. RRHMA plans a multi-year, multi-million-dollar restoration of the equipment, including restoring the steam locomotives to operating condition.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-donates-steam-locomotives-passenger-cars-for-restoration-301535795.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz Faces New False-Arrest Claims for Cars Reported as Stolen

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp. faces more complaints that customers were arrested at gunpoint because of disputed reports that they stole the cars they’d rented, a problem the company’s new chief executive has been vowing to eradicate.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseAmazon’s

  • Ford throws shade at 'eight or nine top hats' worn by electric vehicle rival

    Ford CEO Jim Farley was in the zone on his latest earnings call.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Electric car sales have risen rapidly in recent years, but 2021 was an inflection point for the industry, what with global electric car sales more than doubling in the year despite a severe shortage of semiconductor chips. Electric vehicles (EVs) typically use a lot more semiconductors than combustion-engine cars.

  • First look: Nikola shows off Coolidge factory with deliveries expected this quarter

    Nikola is finally producing electric trucks in Arizona, with the first batch of BEV Tres rolling off the line to customers during the second quarter. Go behind the scenes and see how the vehicle is put together in Coolidge.

  • Pilots pulled in opposite directions in Air France landing scare -BEA

    Air France pilots who reported their Boeing 777 was failing to respond while preparing to land earlier this month simultaneously pulled the controls in opposite directions, French investigators said. Flight 11 was on final approach to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport with 177 passengers onboard after a six-hour trip from New York when the landing was abruptly aborted on April 5. In a preliminary report, France's BEA air accident investigation agency said the two pilots "simultaneously made inputs on the controls" during a go-around for a second attempt.

  • Ford Stock Volatile After Earnings Despite Bullish Outlook As Wall Street Flags This Concern

    Ford earnings came a day after the F-150 Lightning launched and GM also signaled the chip shortage is easing.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Q1 Earnings?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Tesla Did It Again: Another Record Quarter

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on a winning streak lately. While the bulls have high expectations for Tesla to sustain its momentum beyond 2021, the bears expect challenges such as supply chain disruption and cost inflation to derail the company. 2021 was a great year for Tesla.

  • Reality TV figure facing sex trafficking charge in Las Vegas

    A rapper and former reality TV figure is facing a felony sex trafficking charge in Las Vegas in an ongoing criminal investigation alleging that he used his large social media following to recruit women as prostitutes, according to police. Records showed Wednesday that Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr., 37, was arrested Monday and released Tuesday without bail from the Clark County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 10. Barnes, who uses the name Chopper and was featured on the early 2000’s MTV reality series “Making the Band,” was represented in court by a public defender.

  • Ford CEO on Tesla: 'We can catch them'

    Ford CEO Jim Farley chats with Yahoo Finance about the milestone moment of producing its first electric F-150.

  • Black People Are Sharing The Rules They Follow That Most White People Don't Even Know About, And This Is So Important

    "I keep my college jacket in the car. If I have to go to the emergency room, I'll receive better treatment if doctors see that I have a higher education."View Entire Post ›

  • XPeng Stock Shows Strong Earnings; Is It A Buy Now? Here's What Charts, Analysis Show

    China-based EV maker XPeng's stock made its debut in August at $15 a share. After it rose significantly since its IPO, should investors consider buying XPEV?

  • Rivian Production Woes Cut 2022 Outlook 50% To 25,000 Vehicles; Is Rivian Stock A Buy Now?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: BYD Nearly Matches Tesla Earnings Growth, Set To Seize EV Crown

    BYD and Tesla earnings more than tripled in Q1, with the Chinese automaker seems set to grab the EV crown.

  • Hwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, the enigmatic investor behind one of the most spectacular trading debacles in Wall Street history, was arrested Wednesday morning over what federal prosecutors characterized as a vast, criminal scheme to mislead banks and manipulate markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Polan

  • Bill Hwang Archegos Catastrophe Was Wilder Than Anyone Knew

    (Bloomberg) -- “Are we going to be able to pay for these trades today? I don’t see how we can.”Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureThe deputy’s words, now immortalized in a federal indictment, said it all: I

  • GM Stock Rebounds As Wall Street Cheers This "Strong Number" And EV Ramp After General Motors Earnings Beat

    GM earnings topped views while the automaker sees chip woes easing. Earlier, Ford began F-150 Lightning EV production.

  • Hwang’s Acolyte Tao Li Is Mystery Fund Manager in Archegos Case

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management sought to supersize a favorite stock bet beyond what banks were willing to carry out, he turned to a hedge fund run by an old friend, according to U.S. prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful D

  • Bison Charges at Man in Yellowstone National Park

    A bison charged at a man who was approaching the animal from behind at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 20.Video recorded by Sean Swetter shows the bovine burst towards the man near a walkway at Geyser Hill, a popular hot spring site in Yellowstone National Park.Swetter posted this video to the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots!, a page critical of the behaviour of tourists at the national park.In the post, Swetter described the event as a “narrow escape”. Credit: Sean Swetter via Storyful

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Gets No Respect For EV, Cruise Progress

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors aims to double revenue this decade via EV and self-driving growth. Morgan Stanley says it may shrink.