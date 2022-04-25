U.S. markets open in 1 minute

Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 70 companies have won the 2021 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

"Union Pacific is honored to partner with companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals and, in the process, the protection of the environment. This award recognizes the work these companies do every single day to prevent releases and safeguard the communities where we all live and work," said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial, Marketing and Sales.

Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections.

The 2021 Pinnacle Award winners are:

Aeropres Corporation

El Dorado Chemical Co.

Afton Chemical Corporation

EnLink Midstream

American Synthetic Rubber

ExxonMobil

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Foremark Performance Chemicals

Arkalon Ethanol LLC

FutureFuel Chemical Company

Arkema Inc.

Gibson Energy

ASHTA Chemicals Inc.

HELM US CORP

Berryman Chemical Inc.

Howard Energy Partners

BP

Indorama Ventures

Buckeye Pipeline Company

INEOS Oxide

CALAMCO

International Chemical Company

Cargill Inc.

Irving Oil Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Itafos Conda LLC

CHS Inc.

Kemira

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Keyera Corp.

Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers

Koch Fertilizer LLC

Covestro LLC

Koch Methanol LLC

Cross Oil Refining and Marketing

Koppers Inc.

Eco Energy

Lotte Chemicals Louisiana LLC

Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC

Sulphuric Acid Trading Company

Martin Operating Partnership

Targa Resources

MGP Ingredients

Targray.

Midwest Renewable Energy

The Chemours Company

NorFalco

The Lubrizol Corporation

NOVA Chemicals

The Plaza Group

Olin Corporation

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals and

OQ CHEMICALS CORPORATION

Refining USA Inc.

Phoenix Park Energy Marketing

TPC Group

Ponderosa Petroleum

U S Amines LTD

Reagent Chemical

Valero Energy

Renewable Energy Group

Veolia North America Regeneration and

Roehm America LLC

Recovery Solutions

Sawtooth Caverns

West Plains Propane Inc.

Solvay Chemicals

Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy

Williams Companies Inc.

Stepan Company

WRR Environmental Services

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

