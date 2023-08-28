Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.30

Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:UNP) investors are due to receive a payment of $1.30 per share on 29th of September. This means the annual payment is 2.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Union Pacific's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Union Pacific's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Union Pacific Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.38 total annually to $5.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Union Pacific's EPS has declined at around 5.3% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Union Pacific's Dividend

Overall, we think Union Pacific is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Union Pacific that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

