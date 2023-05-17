Is Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Union Pacific's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2023 Union Pacific had debt of US$33.6b, up from US$31.9b in one year. However, it does have US$1.08b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$32.5b.

How Strong Is Union Pacific's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Union Pacific had liabilities of US$6.21b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$47.3b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.08b in cash and US$1.96b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$50.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Union Pacific is worth a massive US$120.0b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.7 Union Pacific has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.5 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.7. Importantly Union Pacific's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Union Pacific can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Union Pacific produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Both Union Pacific's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. On the other hand, its net debt to EBITDA makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Union Pacific's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Union Pacific is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

