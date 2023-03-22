U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,004.58
    +1.71 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,528.05
    -32.55 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,880.67
    +20.56 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.68
    -7.06 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.64 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.60
    +13.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.39 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5960
    -0.0100 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5640
    +0.1040 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,703.83
    +735.79 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.75
    +8.81 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.96
    +39.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Union Pacific Railroad Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreements with Eight Labor Unions

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Negotiations ongoing with remaining unions

OMAHA, Neb., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced it reached agreements with eight labor unions to provide access to up to seven paid sick days, effective April 1.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)
Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

The unions that reached agreements include:

  • National Conference of Firemen and Oilers

  • Brotherhood of Railway Carmen

  • International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

  • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

  • International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

  • International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Mechanical Division

  • International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers

  • Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division

The Transportation Communications International Union's collective bargaining agreement already provided paid sick time, bringing the total number of unions to nine out of 13 that will have paid sick leave agreements.

While all Union Pacific employees receive paid personal days off, employees represented by these unions will also receive four paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023, with the ability to convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick days.

"At Union Pacific, we value our employees and are committed to addressing their concerns by working together with union leaders to find solutions," said Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy and CHRO. "We thank the union leadership for their collaboration and we will continue working with the other unions to address paid sick time solutions."

Together with the clerical craft, the unions that have reached agreements or tentative agreements represent more than 40% of Union Pacific's craft professionals and negotiations with the remaining four unions are ongoing. The railroad continues to work to identify ways to improve quality of life for all employees.

About Union Pacific
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-railroad-reaches-paid-sick-leave-agreements-with-eight-labor-unions-301778740.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Ship dislodges, tips over in Scotland dry dock; 25 injured

    A large ship tipped over while dry-docked in Scotland, injuring 25 people Wednesday, emergency workers said. Police and emergency services were called to the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh after receiving reports that a ship had become dislodged from its holding. The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people were taken to the hospital, while 10 others were treated and discharged at the scene.

  • Spotify Has Spent Less Than 10% of Its $100 Million Diversity Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA’s $100 million Creator Equity Fund, designed to promote diversity in music and podcasts following controversial comments by the company’s star podcaster Joe Rogan, spent less than 10% of the money on that work as it rounded out its first year.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rel

  • Unique Las Vegas Strip Casino Project Hits Major Roadblock

    Building on the Las Vegas Strip presents a special series of challenges. When Caesars Entertainment has a palace and an Eiffel Tower, and MGM Resorts has a pyramid and a Statue of Liberty, and both own nothing but massive resorts, the bar to compete is very high. All those factors mean that a shocking number of Las Vegas projects get announced but not finished by their original owners.

  • Starbucks Union to Greet New CEO Narasimhan With 100-Cafe Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- Unionized Starbucks Corp. baristas plan to welcome their new chief executive officer with strikes at about 100 cafes Wednesday, demanding that the company drop its alleged antiunion coercion.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesita

  • Starbucks workers welcomed their new CEO with a strike ahead of the company’s annual meeting

    Workers across 100 Starbucks stores will strike today (Mar. 22) to welcome new CEO Laxman Narasimhan, and remind him of where his priorities should lie.

  • JPMorgan Traders Should Get Prison for Spoofing, US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader should get multiyear prison terms after they were convicted of spoofing the market for years, the US government said in a court filing.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits I

  • Starbucks workers at over 100 US stores walk out ahead of shareholder meeting

    Workers hold protest in Seattle outside of Starbucks’ headquarters in response to the company’s aggressive anti-union efforts

  • Man Accused of Spending Spree After Crypto.com Mistake Gets Bail

    Jatinder Singh and Thevamanogari Manivel were meant to get a $66 refund from the exchange — but instead, they were sent $7 million.

  • Bulgarian Woman Charged in $4B Crypto Fraud Case, Extradited to U.S.

    OneCoin's victims were allegedly defrauded of over $4 billion in the scheme, which began operations in 2014.

  • Judge in Archegos founder's criminal case unlikely to dismiss charges

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday signaled he was unlikely to dismiss an indictment accusing Bill Hwang of fraud in the collapse of his $36 billion Archegos Capital Management LP, after Hwang accused prosecutors of misconduct for duping him into cooperating with their probe. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein heard arguments in Manhattan federal court on whether to continue the criminal case over Archegos' March 2021 collapse, which saddled banks including as Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc with multibillion-dollar losses. Hwang said the U.S. Department of Justice concealed how it viewed him long before his arrest as the mastermind of a vast market manipulation scheme, and prosecutors induced him during two six-hour interviews and other meetings over six months to divulge his defense strategy.

  • Venezuela Graft Probe Nets Officials, More Arrests Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan authorities stepped up arrests and stripped the immunity of a ruling party lawmaker on Tuesday as part of a widening corruption probe that has shaken the top ranks of the ruling socialist party. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Re

  • Boris Johnson says 'partygate' untruths were honest mistake

    Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Tuesday that he misled Parliament about rule-breaking government parties during the coronavirus pandemic — but insisted he never intentionally lied. Johnson said it never occurred to him that the gatherings — which variously included cake, wine, cheese and a “secret Santa" festive gift exchange — broke the restrictions his own government had imposed on the country.

  • LA Teacher Strike Forces 430,000 Students Out of Classrooms

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles public schools have closed for a three-day strike, forcing the cancellation of classes for 430,000 students who are still catching up from pandemic-era disruptions.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach

  • Boris Johnson facing high-stakes grilling over 'partygate'

    Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson began testifying on Wednesday at a crucial hearing on whether he misled Parliament about lockdown parties. Johnson is being questioned by the House of Commons standards committee over his statements about rule-breaking parties in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • DEI’s critics are missing the point. The real story is how companies have been quietly backsliding on diversity and gender equity

    Corporate marketers are bombarding us with messages “celebrating” women’s accomplishments during Women’s History Month–but there is little to celebrate.

  • Mercedes-Benz site searched over suspected corruption - newspaper

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German prosecutors are investigating two Mercedes-Benz employees for suspected corruption and conducted searches late last week at the carmaker's factory in Sindelfingen as part of their investigation, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday. Authorities seized a mobile phone and a computer during the searches at the plant southwest of Stuttgart, the report said. "We are injured parties in the case and have filed a complaint," a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said, adding that the company was working with authorities and would not comment further on the case.

  • Kenya police say 1 killed in opposition-led protests

    Kenyan police said Tuesday that one person died, 31 officers were injured and more than 200 protesters were arrested in anti-government protests led by opposition leader Raila Odinga the previous day. Odinga announced that the protests will be held twice a week — Mondays and Thursdays — starting next week. The opposition led thousands of Kenyans in protests on Monday calling for President William Ruto’s resignation and decrying the rising cost of living.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Boeing to take charges on KC-46 tanker over quality issue -finance chief

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co. will take additional charges to the KC-46 tanker program due to a supplier quality issue with the center fuel tank, the company's finance chief said Wednesday. Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West did not disclose the precise value of the additional charges, which will be announced as part of the company's first quarter earnings, but margins at Boeing's defense business would be negative as a result. While 767 freighter deliveries "will recover in the second quarter," tanker deliveries will take longer "but we will recover the year," West said at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference, adding that the issue would not impact Boeing's annual cash flow target of $3 billion to $5 billion in 2023.

  • An economist who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis says the world’s central banks have chosen ‘class war over financial stability’

    The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?