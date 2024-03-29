Union Steel Holdings Co-Founder & Executive Director Acquires 6.9% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Union Steel Holdings Limited (SGX:ZB9) should definitely note that the Co-Founder & Executive Director, Yew Ang, recently paid S$0.47 per share to buy S$427k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.9%.

Union Steel Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Yew Ang was the biggest purchase of Union Steel Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.47. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Union Steel Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Yew Ang.

Yew Ang purchased 1.81m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.39. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Union Steel Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Union Steel Holdings insiders own about S$43m worth of shares (which is 76% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Union Steel Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Union Steel Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Union Steel Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

