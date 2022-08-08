U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Union Strategies Works Alongside a Non-profit Animal Sanctuary, Assisting in Keeping Wildlife, Wild

DLT Resolution Inc.
·3 min read
DLT Resolution Inc.
In this article:
  • DLTI

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), is pleased to announce its wholly owned Union Strategies Inc. ("USI) Subsidiary has assisted a non-profit organization with its online presence.

The Union Strategies team came together to help a non-profit organization re-build their website and online presence for better accessibility and for their audience to be able to educate themselves more on wildlife in Canada!

Aspen Valley's mission is to care for injured and orphaned wildlife. Once rehabilitated, they release these animals back into the wild for a second chance.

Additionally, Aspen Valley provides forever homes for native species that are unable to survive in the wild due to human interference.

Union Strategies is proud to have been able to help out such a great cause. To learn more about Aspen Valley, please visit https://www.aspenvalley.ca/

About Union Strategies
USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes secure electronic voting, Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the local with more than 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA imminently.

Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Software As A Service (SAAS) including Electronic Remote Voting, Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy-to-use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: www.dltresolution.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
www.dltresolution.com
1 (800) 463-5465

SOURCE: DLT Resolution Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711140/Union-Strategies-Works-Alongside-a-Non-profit-Animal-Sanctuary-Assisting-in-Keeping-Wildlife-Wild

