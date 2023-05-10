UNION therapeutics to present at 4th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe

HELLERUP, Denmark, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION therapeutics A/S (UNION), a privately held, multi-asset, clinical stage, pharmaceutical development company focused on immunology and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Kim D. Kjøller, CEO of UNION therapeutics will present at the seminar on hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) at the 4th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe on May 22-24, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Dr. Kjøller will discuss the current HS landscape incl. learnings on new ways to develop better treatments across dermatology and immunology.

Dr. Kjøller will also be moderating a pre-conference workshop on "Dermatological Development Strategies: Setting yourself up for success and reducing time to market" on Monday May 22, 2023, at 1-4pm CEST.

4th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe

Seminar: What's next for hidradenitis suppurativa, new opportunities, new endpoints, new beginnings

Presenter: Dr. Kim D. Kjøller, CEO, UNION therapeutics

Date and time: Wednesday May 24, 2023, at 1:00pm CEST.

Contacts

Morten Boesen,

Chief Financial Officer,

UNION therapeutics A/S

+45 2381 5487

morten.boesen@uniontherapeutics.com

Sarah Toft-Jørgensen,

Director of Communications and IR,

UNION therapeutics A/S

+45 5385 3044

stj@uniontherapeutics.com

About UNION therapeutics

UNION therapeutics is a privately held, mid- to late-stage, pharmaceutical development company advancing novel treatment options within immunology and infectious diseases, two large and fast-growing therapeutic areas. UNION is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark, and led by an international team combining biotech entrepreneurs and seasoned pharma executives, with a track record of developing and launching more than fifteen marketed drugs. Read more at www.uniontherapeutics.com

