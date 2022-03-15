UnionDigital Bank partners with Yield Guild Games to Cater to the Philippines' Largest Play-to-Earn Community

MANILA, Philippines, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionDigital Bank, the digital bank entity of the Union Bank of the Philippines, has officially formalized its partnership with global play-to-earn guild Yield Guild Games (YGG) during its first-ever Managers' Summit held last March 3 to 5, 2022, at Conrad Manila in Pasay City in the Philippines.

(L-R) Maria Gaitanidou, Chief Launch Officer, UnionDigital Bank; Arvie de Vera, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, UnionDigital Bank; Gabby Dizon, Co-founder, YGG; Luis Buenaventura; Country Manager, YGG; Kat Gonzalez; Head of Operations, YGG

At the conclusion of the summit's fireside chat, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between UnionDigital Bank and YGG for the purpose of collaborating to make financial products and services more accessible to the play-to-earn and Web3 communities in the Philippines.

"Our partnership with YGG brings to life our ambition to serve the growing Play-to-Earn community here in the Philippines. We are very excited to bring in our trailblazing leadership in Fintech, Blockchain, and Open Finance to the YGG community, providing them with services that best suit their needs in the P2E space," shared Arvie de Vera, Co-founder and CEO of UnionDigital Bank.

UnionDigital Bank's partnership with YGG is seen to further propel the rising Play-to-Earn community in the Philippines, addressing the communities' emerging needs in the space.

"This partnership with UnionDigital will give our play-to-earn community exclusive access to crypto services that are sorely lacking in the local ecosystem. We are confident that it will enable all kinds of interesting and new use cases, and continue to push the industry forward," said Luis Buenaventura, Country Manager of YGG Pilipinas.

UnionDigital Bank aims to tech up and service the underbanked. It enables Filipino communities, businesses, problem solvers, and regulators to leverage innovative financial technologies in order to achieve nationwide financial inclusion.

It is the only universal licensed bank listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange to have secured a digital bank license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

About UnionDigital Bank

UnionDigital Bank is a digital bank that aims to empower the country's digital economy. It enables Filipino communities, businesses, problem solvers, and regulators to leverage on Fintech, Blockchain, and Open Finance technologies, to move towards one goal of achieving inclusive prosperity.

UnionDigital Bank will embrace innovation like a FinTech, but offer all the powers, experience, and track record of a fully regulated universal bank, being wholly owned by UnionBank of the Philippines (UnionBank).

Armed with a world-class team, the backing and pedigree of a universal bank, deep fintech experience, and a passion & purpose to Tech Up the Philippines, UnionDigital is primed to lead the way into the future of finance and democratize access to the best in breed technologies, elevating lives and fulfilling the dreams of Filipino communities.

For more information, visit UnionDigital Bank on Linkedin and Twitter.

