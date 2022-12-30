U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.75
    -16.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,260.00
    -115.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,987.50
    -45.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.70
    -11.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    -0.47 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.60
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.85
    -0.29 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8760
    -1.1540 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,524.53
    -70.23 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.51
    -1.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.19
    -20.53 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

UnionPay International's continuous expansion of its global network sees over 200 million cards issued outside the Chinese Mainland

·3 min read

10 Years of Providing Innovative Global Payment Services

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- With the issuance of UnionPay cards exceeding 200 million outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay International (UPI) is stepping into a new decade of providing high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base. UPI's partners have expanded from 60 initial members since establishment in 2012 to 2,500 institutions internationally with an acceptance network that currently spans 181 countries and regions, 78 of which now issue UnionPay cards, ensuring convenient local services to an ever-growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

UnionPay International vastly improves the cross-border payment experience for local cardholders

Over the past decade, UPI has ceaselessly developed cutting-edge payment technology to share a brand-new cross-border payment experience with UnionPay cardholders in every corner of the globe. Presently, outside the Chinese Mainland, 38 million global merchants accept UnionPay cards, a four-fold increase since 2012, with four million new merchants added in 2022 alone. UnionPay card acceptance rates in APAC, Europe and North America have reached 95%, 80% and 80% respectively, while 22 million online merchants in 200 countries and regions now use UnionPay for payments.

During these ten years, the digital transformation of the global payments industry has developed rapidly, and UPI has accelerated product iterations and service upgrades to meet the ever-changing payment habits of international customers. Collaborating closely with central banks, national switch networks, and payment alliances, UPI has shared its innovative financial infrastructure and technical standards in countries such as Thailand, Philippines and has become the unified cross-border chip card standard of Asian Payment Network.

UPI's global expansion reflects its impressive technological and digital innovation

In recent years, the unified UnionPay App was launched for the banking industry that supports UnionPay contactless, QR code and In-APP payments, largely enhancing mobile payment experiences for cardholders. Including the UnionPay App, more than 170 UnionPay standard e-wallets have been launched outside the Chinese mainland, and over 16 million international merchants can experience the convenience brought by QR code payments or the "swipe" QuickPass.

In 2018, the Hong Kong and Macau SAR version of UnionPay App was launched and in four years, has become one of the most popular mobile payment products for residents. Access to UnionPay mobile payment services includes Singapore's PayLah!, Malaysia's Boost, Thailand's K Plus, as well as multiple other leading products. Behind these achievements lie of UPI's technical service platforms, including developer, cloud card issuance, and scenario service platforms, which reduce technical difficulties and costs for partners to access UnionPay mobile services, supporting more financial institutions. Telecommunications, retail, and other enterprises have also joined the UnionPay mobile payment ecosystem to enhance the mobile payment experience of international cardholders.

UnionPay's global reach continues apace and will expand further in the coming decade

Expanding its global reach, ongoing innovation, and ease-of-use for cardholders the world over, the first issuance of UnionPay cards in Zambia launched earlier this year where they are fast becoming a new payment preference. More than 20 million UnionPay cards have been issued internationally since the beginning of this year, with transaction rates exceeding pre-pandemic levels. In APAC, one-in-four newly issued bank cards is from UnionPay which now accounts for 95% of debit cards in Hong Kong and Macau SAR. The Nilson Report ranked UnionPay's transaction volume first among major international card issuers in APAC for 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unionpay-internationals-continuous-expansion-of-its-global-network-sees-over-200-million-cards-issued-outside-the-chinese-mainland-301711343.html

SOURCE UnionPay International

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/30/c4779.html

Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Paris Stock Exchange will be open their normal hours on Friday.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • Donald Trump paid $0 in taxes in 2020. He’s not alone: 60% of households paid no federal income tax that year, but for very different reasons.

    Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. This year, some 72.5 million U.S. households, or 40%, will pay no federal income tax, down from the pandemic high of 100 million households, or 60%, two years ago, according to estimates from the Tax Policy Center. In 2021, nearly 56% of households, or 99 million, paid no federal income tax, the nonpartisan think tank said in a report released earlier this year.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Congress Is Trying To Pass a Bill That Will End Credit Card Rewards Programs

    This month, congress will vote on a bill to eliminate almost all the funding for popular credit card reward programs like cash back and travel points. This Legislation would allow retailers to process...

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Tesla stock's biggest bull is now pounding the table after December's big rout

    A Tesla bull tries to be a hero on the plunging stock price.

  • Stocks, US Futures Fall as Brutal Year Nears End: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks declined along with US equity futures on the final trading day of 2022, closing out the worst year in more than a decade for global equities and bonds.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseT

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Why Shares of Ocugen Jumped Thursday

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) climbed as high as 14.2% on Thursday, to $1.29, shortly before noon. Ocugen focuses on gene and cell therapies and vaccines to treat retinal diseases, infectious diseases, and orthopedic conditions.