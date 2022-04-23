U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,590.38
    -1,016.09 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Unions are on the rise. Guess why.

Andy Serwer with Max Zahn
·5 min read

Unions are coming back and it’s pretty obvious, (to most of us), why.

The numbers are pretty small, but because the organizing has been at companies like Starbucks (SBUX), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Etsy (ETSY) and even Apple (AAPL), the optics and implications are huge.

“Starbucks was a company that everybody thought could not be organized. Amazon was a place people thought you didn’t even try to organize; digital media workers didn't organize,” says Kate Bronfenbrenner, the director of labor education research at Cornell. “People thought that young workers didn’t want unions. All these myths are being exploded.”

What does this unionizing redux tell us?

For one thing, these companies aren’t exactly from your grandfather’s day when activists organized the steel, coal and auto industries. There isn’t much of that unionizing left to do in this country (excepting some foreign auto assembly plants in the South — and that has been tough going). The new surge is going after flagships of the tech and service economy.

FILE - Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, joins supporters at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, as he holds
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, joins supporters at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, as he holds "Authorization of Representation" forms that were earlier delivered to the National Labor Relations Board in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Point two is that this activity signals employees at these companies feel they’re not getting a fair shake. That may sound axiomatic, but it’s worth stating for those who think this is some sort of left-wing plot. Sure, there is behind the scenes organizing, but workers are receptive only if they feel marginalized. Until recently, management of these newly iconic companies shared the spoils of their businesses equally enough to keep employees satisfied. Now income and wealth gaps have grown too wide.

Big tech companies and a few others have become massive wealth creation machines, with stock performance vastly exceeding the overall market, which benefits top executives disproportionately. Amazon has made Jeff Bezos one of the wealthiest people on the planet—worth $173 billion at last count. Apple is now the world’s most valuable company with a market value of some $2.7 trillion.

Starbucks, (like the video game giant Activision Blizzard), has lagged over the past half decade, but since its IPO in 1992, its stock has climbed 790% versus 177% for the S&P 500. Even Etsy, whose stock has fallen from a high of over $300 last fall to around $100 today, is still up some 10X over the past five years.

Matching these stratospheric gains in stock prices has been the rise in CEO compensation, most infamously measured by the ratio of CEO pay to the average worker.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, this gap is nearly as wide as ever: “CEO-to-worker compensation ratio was 21-to-1 in 1965. It peaked at 366-to-1 in 2000. In 2020 the ratio was 351-to-1.” And there’s this: “Compensation of the top CEOs increased 1,322.2% from 1978 to 2020 (adjusting for inflation). Top CEO compensation grew roughly 60% faster than stock market growth during this period and far eclipsed the slow 18.0% growth in a typical worker’s annual compensation.”

You may not agree with me when I say that’s just not right, but understand there are consequences.

Members react during Starbucks union vote in Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Members react during Starbucks union vote in Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A recent study from Bloomberg, (which notes that Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren recently proposed a tax on companies with outsize CEO-to-worker-pay ratios) shows: "The typical CEO among the 1,000 biggest publicly traded firms in the country receives 144 times more than their median employee. Around 80% of those companies would be subject to higher taxes because of the pay disparity.”

Who doesn’t agree with Bernie Sanders when he says anybody who works 40 hours a week shouldn’t have to live in poverty? “It has always been true, of course, that CEOs make more than their employees,” Sanders said at a recent Congressional hearing, as Bloomberg reported. “But what has been going on in recent years is totally absurd.”

According to Bloomberg’s math, Amazon, Starbucks, Apple and Activision Blizzard CEOs were all paid more than 1000 times the average workers. Google was 21-1. Etsy wasn’t tracked.

Speaking of Etsy, it’s not just the CEOs who are raking it in. It’s the entire C-Suite. This chart from Etsy's most recent proxy shows the company’s NEOs (named executive officers) making many millions of dollars over the past three years.

I could say the same for other companies on this list. For example Apple’s NEOs make around $26 million a year, (though that company is far bigger, more successful and more complicated than Etsy, and as such, maybe the Apple execs are a bargain!) The point is that even at a company like Etsy, executives are making serious money, and seriously more money than employees, (and in the case of Etsy, more than sellers on its network).

Top executives of these companies have benefited from the stock market boom in two ways. One, they are often compensated in stock and two their compensation is often benchmarked based on their stock’s performance. Talk about a double dose!

Workers generally aren’t paid this way of course, or if they are, at far lower rates. Now they want a piece of the action. (I would caution everyone here to be wary of a possible flat or declining stock market going forward.)

BTW, I have to roll my eyes when I hear CEOs complain they can’t find workers to fill empty jobs. (“I don’t understand it. I gave them a raise four years ago from $7 an hour to $8.”) Duh.

A quote in this recent Insider article about the trucker shortage caught my eye:

“‘If you ask any trucker, it's kind of like a broken record," said Atkins, who's been in the industry for three years. "It's not a trucker shortage, it's a pay shortage.’ Atkins said there's a "major issue": He can open up a job site, type in "truck driving job," and see "a million ads" promising $100,000 to $120,000 a year. "But every trucker knows that is a 100% lie," he said. As of 2020, the median pay for heavy and tractor-trailer drivers was $47,130 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bottom line: If employers keep paying their top execs more and holding down pay for everyone else, unions are going to keep rising up.

This article was featured in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief on April 23, 2022. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

By Andy Serwer, editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @serwer

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as stocks tumble (again)

    The latest tumble in stocks is, in many ways, a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. U.S. stock markets are sharply down on Friday. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Weekend reads: How to position your investments before the Federal Reserve causes a bear market

    Also, the case for bonds and dividend stocks, plus how to take advantage of negative market sentiment.

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bears Hunt Down Market Bulls; What Investors Should Do Now

    The major indexes and leading stocks suffered serious losses yet again. Apple, Exxon headline an earnings flood.

  • As Fortress Russia crumbles, the global economy faces a new world order

    As Russia’s economy teeters on the brink of collapse, its fallout could prove even more consequential than perhaps initially thought.

  • PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

    The company is far away from a recovery

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Cathie Wood Says Fed Won’t Hike as Much as Market Priced In

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaThe Federal Reserve isn’t going to hike rates as much as markets are curren

  • Stocks got clobbered Friday. Here’s why investors should focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • The FDA Will Soon Give These 3 Healthcare Companies the Green Light

    These Fool.com contributors see happy news in the future for Novavax, Axsome Therapeutics, and Novocure.

  • Tech companies gear up to report earnings next week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick previews the tech companies set to report earnings next week, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

  • The Fed Finally Pushed the Stock Market Over the Edge

    Jay Powell talked, the market listened, and the S&P 500 fell almost 3% on expectations that a hard economic landing is in store.

  • Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

    As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter.

  • Meta Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Following 4Q21’s debacle, Meta (FB) investors will be praying to the market gods there will be no repeat when the social media giant reports 1Q22 earnings after the close next Wednesday, April 27. Recall, the stock shed 26% following the Q4 calamity, erasing around $250 billion of value in a single session after the company warned Apple’s iOS privacy changes and rising competition would impact Q1 with revenue growth anticipated to slow down. It is exactly those twin aliments which have JMP’s And

  • Trillions of Negative-Yielding Bonds Vanish

    (Bloomberg) -- After another wild week in global money markets, traders are betting big on the biggest regime shift in Europe in years: the end of the negative interest-rate era before 2022 is over. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Go

  • Cathie Wood buys the dip on pandemic darlings Roku, Zoom, Roblox

    The asset manager's flagship ARK Innovation ETF has slumped 43% this year, lagging far behind the S&P 500's 7.7% decline as the prospect of aggressive U.S. policy tightening hammered the fund's hyper-growth stocks. Over the week, ARK bought 100,642 shares of e-commerce firm Shopify Inc, 329,073 of Zoom, 739,082 of gaming site Roblox and 575,648 of streaming device maker Roku.

  • Verizon beats on earnings but loses phone subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Shopify’s Stock Split Fails to Rekindle Investor Romance

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. set out to win the affection of retail investors with a 10-for-1 stock split. The gambit appears to be too little, too late.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaA pop on the day of the April 11 a