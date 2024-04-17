Unions in Greece call widespread strikes, seeking a return to bargaining rights axed during bailouts

Associated Press Finance
1 min read
0

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Strikes called by Greece’s largest labor union halted ferries and public transport services in Athens and elsewhere Wednesday.

The General Confederation of Greek Labor, GSEE, called the strikes to press for a return of collective bargaining rights axed more than a decade ago during a severe financial crisis.

Hundreds of protesters began gathering in central Athens to attend a demonstration planned for later Wednesday.

The 24-hour strikes kept ferries at ports and disrupted other public services, leaving some state-run hospitals running on emergency staffing levels.

Greece has returned to robust economic growth and an investment-grade sovereign bond rating following a series of international bailouts and a severe recession during the 2010-18 crisis.

But unions argue that many labor rights removed as a temporary measure during the bailout-era have not been restored.

“We were told during the bailouts that the (measures) would only last for a few years until Greece gets back on its feet. That’s not what’s happening now,” GSEE leader Yiannis Panagopoulos told a news conference ahead of the strike.

“Restoring labor laws, collective and individual working rights, costs nothing. And it gives us the tools to seek fair pay.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

    Analyst David Brady said overvalued stocks are set to tumble, rebound before the presidential election, and then suffer a devastating crash.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesUS Yields S

  • Bitcoin’s Halving Is Close. Why Coinbase and Robinhood Stock Might Not Benefit Much.

    The pace that new Bitcoin is created is about to fall by half, a change that in the past has led to massive rallies in the cryptocurrency’s price. On Friday, Bitcoin is expected to undergo its “halving” event, which will slice the amount of coins that miners receive for validating transactions to 3.125 from 6.25 currently. One might think that such excitement around the halving would lead to increased trading activity on platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood.

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • Oil Edges Lower as Israel Weighs Up Response to Iranian Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower even as tensions in the Middle East persisted, with traders waiting for Israel’s response to Iran’s weekend attack.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapBrent fell below $90 a

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has an ‘unfriendly’ message for markets: You might not be getting any rate cuts this year

    “Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it’s appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work,” Powell said.

  • Maui Fire Officials Defend Response to Deadly Lahaina Blaze

    (Bloomberg) -- Maui Fire Department officials defended their initial response to what became the deadliest fire in Hawaii history, saying they stayed at the scene of the Aug. 8 blaze until it was fully extinguished.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesUS Yields Spike

  • Ohio man fatally shot Uber driver after scam phone calls targeted both of them, authorities say

    William Brock, 81, also faces counts of kidnapping and felonious assault in the indictment handed up Monday by a Clark County grand jury. Brock had received scam calls from someone pretending to be an officer from the local court who eventually began making threats and demanding money, authorities said.

  • Looking at Sam Bankman-Fried's Appeals Process

    As expected, Sam Bankman-Fried's legal team filed a notice of his intent to appeal his conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges. So far all we have is just the notice – the actual brief won't come for some time yet.