UnionTech Completes $30M Funding Round Led by CITIC Goldstone

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionTech, a leader in the 3D printing industry, is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a new Pre-IPO funding round following the completion of the Series D funding round in November last year.

This funding round was led by CITIC Goldstone, followed by Oriza FOFs, and joined by three existing shareholders, including Cash Capital, Dragonrise Capital, and Mount Morning Capital. This funding round has been closed, and UnionTech will use the funds to develop new materials, extend product lines, build a printing system platform, and promote applications of printing technology.

"The rapid development of additive manufacturing technology will enable 'click and produce'", said Mr. Ma Jinsong, General Manager of UnionTech. He emphasized that in terms of 3D printing technology applications, as the gap between manufacturing and demand gets smaller, the product-driven is changing to demand-driven. Due to its important role in reorganizing the global supply chain and inspiring innovations, 3D printing technology will undoubtedly become one of the core technologies for intelligent manufacturing!

With more than two decades of experience in R&D, innovation and market exploration, UnionTech has grown into a leading brand in the Chinese 3D printing market, and is also widely recognized as an industry benchmark in the global 3D printing market. Its operational data and market analysis are often cited by various domestic and international industry research institutions as one of the main references for predicting global 3D printing market trends. Currently, UnionTech mainly markets its products in five regions including China, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and serves over 3,000 customers in more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

In recent years, based on its expertise in additive manufacturing technology and its excellent product R&D and market operation capabilities, UnionTech has been involved in industrial metal 3D printing, industrial FDM, and professional LCD fields. At the same time, UnionTech has also been committed to developing high-performance materials and improving 3D printing systems, striving to become a global benchmark in 3D printing.

In 2021, UnionTech was listed as one of "National Specialized, Refined, Differential, Innovative 'Small Giant' Enterprises Recommended for Support" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC. In the global additive manufacturing market, UnionTech shows its overwhelming advantage. According to a Contextworld report, UnionTech has topped the list of global industrial 3D printer shipments in 2021.

Both 3D technology and applications have now gradually reached the tipping point of a major breakthrough, and the whole industry will usher in explosive growth. Over the past two decades, UnionTech has been focusing on additive manufacturing and offering 3D printers, 3D printing materials, 3D printing software, and printing applications for global customers, building a complete 3D printing ecosystem.

