Unipart Logistics wins a major logistics contract with Airbus

·1 min read

OXFORD, England, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Logistics has won a multi-year contract to provide in-plant logistics services to Airbus.

Image credit: Airbus
Image credit: Airbus

Under the contract, which goes live early in 2023, Unipart Logistics will be responsible for the receipt of in-bound products from around the globe, warehousing, kitting and line feed logistics, to Airbus' on-site wing assembly lines in both Broughton and Bristol.

Simon Wheelton, Aerospace & Defence Sector Director, Unipart Logistics said: "We are very pleased to enter into a long-term partnership with Airbus, committing to supply chain transformation and driving best practices across these production logistics operations.

"Our foundation of process excellence, engagement and sustainability closely aligns with Airbus' and, when combined with our world class health and safety standards and the application of digital solutions, enables us to deliver Airbus' vision for logistics which has sustainability, safety, quality and innovation at its heart."

Ian Truesdale, Unipart Logistics Managing Director said: "I am truly excited about the potential for this new supply chain partnership and delighted that Airbus has chosen to work with a transformation partner who has the capability, the culture and the innovation to support a step change in operational performance to achieve its own exciting production targets."

Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: +44 (0)1865 383068





Image credit: Airbus
Image credit: Airbus
Image credit: Airbus
Image credit: Airbus

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unipart-logistics-wins-a-major-logistics-contract-with-airbus-301660106.html

