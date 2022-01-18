U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.00
    -44.75 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,575.00
    -221.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,337.00
    -258.75 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,138.10
    -19.60 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.36
    +1.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.03 (+5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7000
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,879.09
    -812.77 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.04
    -22.69 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.92
    -41.31 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Unipart Logistics Wins Two-year Contract Extension With Volkswagen Group UK

·2 min read

OXFORD, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volkswagen Group has signed a two-year contract extension with Unipart Logistics to support their UK and Ireland aftermarket supply chain.

Volkswagen Group and Unipart Logistics distribution centre sign
Volkswagen Group and Unipart Logistics distribution centre sign

Over 500 Unipart Logistics colleagues work in the Volkswagen Group's 650,000 square feet Tamworth hub, managing the full Aftermarket warehouse operation for Volkswagen Group UK.

The site services more than 900 retailers and trade partners across the UK and Ireland for Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, CUPRA, SKODA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and the Volkswagen Group's Trade Parts Services business.

Unipart Logistics provides logistics services, network service support, and bespoke services for the retailer network. The efficiency and performance of the warehouse operations is being optimised through the use of digital applications and warehouse of the future technology.

Claire Walters, Chief Commercial Officer at Unipart Logistics, said: "We are proud of our strong collaborative partnership with Volkswagen Group UK, which has strengthened as we have navigated the recent challenges of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional customer service, digital innovation, and our joint sustainability goals."

Volkswagen Group UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, the world's leading car, truck and mobility company comprising 10 brands from seven European countries.

In 2020, Volkswagen Group UK achieved a market share of 22.1% of the passenger car market, confirming the Volkswagen Group as the leading automotive company in the UK. The Volkswagen Group has continued to outperform the market in 2021 growing its year-to-date market share to 23.2% of the new car market at the end of September.

Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: 01865 383068

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728111/Volkswagen_Group_and_Unipart_Logistics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg

Unipart Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)
Unipart Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Tuesday amid a jump in Treasury yields as investors girded for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Austra

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • Brent Oil Jumps to Highest Since 2014 as Physical Market Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years as physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said prices are headed for $100 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDj

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]