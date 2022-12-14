Uniper to reshuffle supervisory board as part of nationalisation

(Reuters) - Uniper will reshuffle its supervisory board as part of the takeover by the German government, the utility firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

The four new board members, two of whom appointed by the federal government, are set to succeed the representatives of the current majority shareholder Fortum on the supervisory board, after the company's extraordinary general meeting on December 19.

Tom Blades is set to take over the role of chairperson of the supervisory board.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; editing by Matthias Williams)