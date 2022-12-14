U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,031.27
    +11.62 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,219.66
    +111.02 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,277.29
    +20.48 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.65
    +1.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.91
    +1.52 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5140
    +0.0130 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8410
    -0.6180 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,008.77
    +139.85 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.53
    +4.62 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.13
    -5.76 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Uniper to reshuffle supervisory board as part of nationalisation

FILE PHOTO: Uniper's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany

(Reuters) - Uniper will reshuffle its supervisory board as part of the takeover by the German government, the utility firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

The four new board members, two of whom appointed by the federal government, are set to succeed the representatives of the current majority shareholder Fortum on the supervisory board, after the company's extraordinary general meeting on December 19.

Tom Blades is set to take over the role of chairperson of the supervisory board.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; editing by Matthias Williams)

Recommended Stories