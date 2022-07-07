U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.50
    +16.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,151.00
    +138.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,936.50
    +56.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.10
    +9.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.04
    +0.51 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.50
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    +0.12 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -0.87 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0210
    +0.1060 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,407.61
    +233.85 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.86
    +8.34 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.30
    +66.53 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

UNIPLAT by Unify Platform AG Announces Strategic Partnership with EUTECH to Spur Success of UN SDGs

·3 min read

- UNIPLAT Becomes One of EUTECH's Only Six SDG Alliance Strategic Partners -

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- UNIPLAT, the world's first (*) online platform for researchers and entrepreneurs showcasing their research projects focused on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), officially announced a strategic partnership on July 7 with European Technology Chamber (EUTECH), a registered NGO that is bridging technologies, people, economics, societies, countries, and politics to bring prosperity to humanity. (*) Based on Google search results.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202207013304/_prw_PI3fl_4ugteuB9.jpg

Both organizations share the same mission of working towards realizing the SDGs. Hence, the partnership and cooperation are focused on but not limited to programs, projects, academic exchanges, and events by the SDG Alliance.

The SDG Alliance is one of EUTECH's Alliances that enable European and international companies to become more competitive by empowering them with access to finance and resources that will allow them to achieve their growth objectives. By becoming one of the only six SDG Alliance strategic partners, UNIPLAT will receive exclusive access to the events, activities, and media publicity held by the SDG Alliance, creating more exposure and opening more opportunities for all UNIPLAT members.

"It is a great pleasure to witness the strategic partnership forged between UNIPLAT and EU Tech Chamber SDG Alliance. As we have always believed, collaboration is the key to addressing pressing challenges and unlocking new opportunities. I strongly believe that with our joint efforts, we can facilitate significant progress in the realization of the UN's SDGs. Looking forward to our journey together," said Florian von Tucher, the chairman of EUTECH.

"It is a great honor for UNIPLAT to become a strategic partner of EUTECH, the EU's leading research and technology platform co-funded by the EU. For UNIPLAT members worldwide, EUTECH is the cornerstone of building a strong business network in Europe. Furthermore, we hope that UNIPLAT will be used as a venue for presentations on the global expansion of a lot of companies and institutions supported by EUTECH. We are very confident that this internationally impactful and extremely significant partnership will strongly support the resolution of the SDGs advocated by the United Nations," said Takahisa Karita, the co-founder, CFO, and COO of Unify Platform AG, the management company of UNIPLAT.

About UNIPLAT

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202207013304/_prw_PI2fl_0bd6j091.jpg

UNIPLAT is the world's first (*) online platform specialized for researchers and entrepreneurs from all over the world to share their ideas and research projects and gain support from individuals or institutions. Developed and managed by Unify Platform AG ( https://unify21.com/ ) which is based in Switzerland, UNIPLAT's mission is to accelerate the success of the SDGs. (*) Based on Google search results.

UNIPLAT front page: https://www.uniplat.social/

About EUTECH

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202207013304/_prw_PI1fl_LJi0rR7I.jpg

EUTECH was founded as an NGO and non-profit organization to serve as a bridge between technologies, people, economics, societies, countries, and politics. EUTECH strongly believes that the challenges of the times can only be mastered with the help of technology. Global collaboration is the only instrument that can help solve international problems at all levels: economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian. The respect for human rights and the fundamental freedom of people without differentiation based on race, gender, or religion should be cultivated and strengthened. EUTECH official website: https://www.eutech.org/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uniplat-by-unify-platform-ag-announces-strategic-partnership-with-eutech-to-spur-success-of-un-sdgs-301582042.html

SOURCE Unify Platform AG

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c8097.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • China’s BSN says daily NFT transactions surpass Ethereum

    Transaction volumes on the Chinese state-backed blockchain’s non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem were higher than that of Ethereum, the most popular blockchain for such deals, China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) said in a press release on Wednesday. See related article: China’s Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com push for NFT self-regulation Fast facts With 974,517 transactions, the […]

  • Shanghai Data Breach Exposes Dangers of China’s Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Claims of the largest cyberattack in Chinese history have sparked an open debate about the extent to which Beijing hoovers up personal data and uses private firms to safeguard that trove, a discussion that could have ramifications for the broader technology industry in China.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to

  • Marriott suffers at least its seventh data breach since 2010

    Attackers used social engineering to gain access to an employee's computer and steal around 20GB of files.

  • Ericsson Makes Progress Towards Digital Inclusion

    Originally published in Ericsson's 2021 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

  • Elaborate hack of 'Axie Infinity' tied to fake LinkedIn job offer

    The massive Axie Infinity hack reportedly came from a surprising source: A fake LinkedIn job offer.

  • Tech firms told to do better on child abuse images

    The government is giving Ofcom extra powers to tackle child sexual abuse and exploitation content.

  • European Union passes landmark laws to rein in big tech

    The Digital Services and Markets Acts are designed to promote fair competition, tackle hate speech and prevent abuse of targeted advertising.

  • Metuchen exploring options for faster, more reliable internet service

    Metuchen has issued a survey for residents about their internet service

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: See When The Stock Market Is Closed This Year

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Why Student-Loan Forgiveness Comes With Economic and Political Risks

    The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Walmart to charge suppliers new fuel, pickup fees: WSJ

    The Wall Street Journal said late Tuesday Walmart Inc. has warned some of its suppliers that it will charge new fees to transport their goods to warehouses and to stores, thanks to rising fuel prices. The companies using Walmart will be charged a fuel surcharge and a pickup charge starting Aug. 1, the report said, citing a memo the publication said it has reviewed. The new fees would come on the heels of similar moves by other retailers, including Amazon.com Inc. , which in April told U.S. third

  • How high-net-worth individuals are riding out the bear market, according to their financial planners

    The economy is rocky, but high-net-worth individuals aren't worried.

  • Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Gain Momentum After Dipping Early in Tuesday Trading

    BTC recovered from an early dip below $20,000 to regain its perch above the psychologically important threshold.

  • Hiring Demand Remained Strong in May

    Demand for workers remained robust in late spring, with May job openings and the number of times workers quit their jobs declining but remaining historically high.

  • U.S. factory orders rise more than expected in May

    The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. A survey on Friday showed the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity index contracted for a second straight month, though an "overwhelming majority" of companies indicated they were hiring. That followed moderate consumer spending growth in May along with weak housing starts, building permits and factory production.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • Fed Minutes Could Bolster Bets for 75 Basis-Point Hike in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will unveil details of what policy makers debated last month that may shed light on how they view the near-term path for interest rates amid surging inflation and signs of a slowing economy.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to Chin

  • Air France-KLM Inks Agreement With CFM For Engine Configuration

    Air France-KLM (OTC: AFLYY) has established an agreement with CFM International to acquire 200 LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) A320neo and A321neo. Financial terms were not disclosed. CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation, a division of General Electric Co (NYSE: GE), and Safran Aircraft Engines, a division of Safran (OTC: SAFRY). Last December, Air France-KLM ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft - with purchase rights for 60 additi